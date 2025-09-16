Politics
The Diploma of the CLS Jokowi applicant at the Solo District Court asked the trial judge to be replaced, that's the reason
ESPOS.ID – The lawyer for the complainants CLS linked to the authenticity of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo, Muhammad Taufiq, in the solo district court, Tuesday 9/16/2025). (Solopos / Ahmad Kurnia Sidik)
Espostin, alone – the legal proceedings of the lawyer's lawyer concerning authenticity degree Former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi Ask the panel of judges to direct the trial to be replaced. The request was submitted to the inaugural hearing held in the Subbekti courtroom, solo district court (PN), Tuesday (09/16/2025).
Previously, the CLS trial had been filed by two people, namely the best Tafan and Bangun Sutotot. Both pursued a certain number of parties, including Jokowi as a defendant 1, UGM rector ova Emilia as a defendant 2, vice-chancellor of the UGM for the education and teaching of Wening as defendant 3, and the national police as defendant 4.
Yok We Gas, BRI cares about the waste problem in Bali
In addition, there was a defendant in this case UGM yogyakarta. The trial was chaired by the chief judge Putu Gde Hariadi, as well as Sutikna and Fatarony as member judges. The plaintiff's lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq, said that the panel of judges was replaced by others.
The request, he said, was based on law n ° 48 of 2009 concerning the judiciary. “The judge must be independent, the judge must be impartial, the judge must follow the will of the parties, and the judge must certainly be intelligent. I do not get him today, if he was judged by the same judge,” he said when he is met by the crew of the media in PN Solo.
Consequently, he represented the applicant to send a letter of request for a change of judges addressed to the president of the solo district court. “If later, he is not granted [permintaan pergantian hakim]We still have legal efforts, we will make theatrical law, our parties will show the diploma, “he added.
Responding to the request, Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan, said that he had not found any element that had changed the judges to be made. “Yes, in fact in civil law, we recognize the existence of renewal rights, which means that the panel of judges must resign because of the conflict of interest,” he explained.
However, in the observation of the IRPAN, the panel of judges with the parties and his lawyer, there was no conflict of interest. However, in honor of the colleague of Irpan as the claimant's prosecutor submitted entirely to the president of the solo district court.
The submission of judges is generally subject to the president of the court so that everything is the authority of the president of the court. “That the president of the court will survive because there is no sufficient reason or you want to be replaced is entirely the power of the chief of the court,” he said.
IRPAN promised not to intervene in the judge of this. With regard to the postponement of the trial, IRPAN said that the panel of judges had been invited to send recorded calls to the parties which were not present at the trial.
“We will also continue to explore the substance of the trial, but at least we thought what we will do. But too early if we transmit it to friends here,” he said.
