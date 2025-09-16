Donald Trump says he will continue the New York Times for $ 15 billion





Donald Trump put a defamation and defamation trial against the New York Times on Monday, calling him one of the most degenerate newspapers in the United States, a few days after the newspaper published articles on his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The US President accused the Lying and Defamation Journal, appearing a virtual spokesperson for the Democratic Party.

Trump threatened to continue the NYT last week for his recent coverage linked to a sexually suggestive note and a given drawing to Epstein.

“Today, I have the great honor of obtaining a defamation of $ 15 billion and a defamation trial against the New York Times,” said Trump in an article on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“The New York Times has been allowed to lie freely, to be mistaken and to defam myself for too long, and it stops now!” He added.

The NYT has not yet published a comment on the question.

Open image in the gallery

A photograph of the American president Donald Trump and the sex offender to the condemned child Jeffery Epstein is displayed on the side of a van in Aberdeen City Center, in the northeast of Scotland on July 28, 2025 (AFP / Getty)

Stressing the approval of Kamala Harris's documents in the 2024 race, the president said it was the largest illegal campaign contribution.

Their approval of Kamala Harris was in fact placed at the dead center on the first page of the New York Times, something automatically! He said.

He accused the newspaper of a method of several decades to lie to your favorite president (me!), My family, business, the first America, Maga and our nation as a whole.

Open image in the gallery

Jeffrey Epstein, a rich financial and condemned pedophile, died in prison in 2019 (Getty)

He underlined the previous proceedings deposited against ABC News and the George Stephanopoulos anchor, as well as against Paramount during his 60 -minute interview with Kamala Harris, noting that the two cases were settled for $ 15 million and $ 16 million, respectively.

The trial quotes a certain number of articles from the NYT, including an editorial published before the 2024 presidential election which said that it was unfit for the office, and a book of 2024 published by Penguin entitled “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump expanded his fortune and created the illusion of success”.

“The defendants have malfunctioned the book and the articles with maliciousness, knowing that these publications have been filled with distortions and repugnant manufacturing on President Trump,” according to the file filed on Monday before the American district court, the Middle District Florida.

In the file, Trumps' lawyers argued that publications had damaged its corporate and personal reputation, inflicting major economic damage to the value of its brand and considerably affecting its future financial prospects.

“The prejudice to the value of the TMTG (Trump Media and Technology Group) is an example of the way the defendants injured President Trump,” said his lawyers, citing “a precipitated drop in the course of action”.

Epstein, the financial financier and delinquent in disgrace, died by suicide while waiting for his own trial for sexual trafficking. Since then, billionaire financiers have alleged ties with and an influence on several high-level people, including Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton and Trump, have been pushed under the spotlight with the so-called Epstein files becoming a source of multiple conspiracy theories.

Trump campaigned on the publication of more information, but then, during the summer, the Ministry of Justice said that no information would be published. This sparked a backlash on both sides of the political aisle.

Trump said he was separating from Epstein before the financier's legal problems became public in 2006.

