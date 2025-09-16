PM Modis Visit to Manipur was without social sympathy

Modi's rhetoric has left the impression that its swirling tour with a stopover in Manipur was unequivocally a propaganda visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis visits Manipur on September 13, more than two years after terrible violence had broken out, completely displayed his lack of social sympathy for humanity suffering from the state crying from justice. The visit carefully organized more marked by the show and the adornment meant nothing for the victims who are brutally subject to a civil situation and an ethnic cleaning.

The death of hundreds of people, the parading of women without clothes, horrible sexual assaults on dozens of women, the displacement of more than 60,000 victims and the destruction of houses and places of worship in Manipur for more than two years justified that Modi should have shown great empathy.

His political greatness was amply visible in his declaration, today, I promise that I am with you, the government of India is with you such assurances of solidarity after more than two years of persistent violence and hatred that rages in the state, seems cheeky.

A propaganda visit

The inhabitants of Manipur who are confronted with persistent violence, living without houses and in mourning deeply with the loss of relatives, expected Modi giving the touch of healing essential and would not declare that the development of infrastructures would be a key tool for integration and progress. This left without early the impression that his swirling visit with a stopover in Manipur was a propaganda visit.

Devoid of inclusive approach

The Prime Ministers visit the worst churachandpur widely inhabited by kuki,, ten And north The tribes should have been accompanied by the Meitei people. And there should have been kukis in his team when he visited the Imhal valley dominated by Meitei.

Such an inclusive approach would surely have sent a precious unit and reconciliation signal between the different tribes. If Modi could not demonstrate the spirit of reconciliation and understanding during the visit of Manipur, how does it expect victims of the bloodshed and chaos invoking the spirit of unity and integration?

His statements according to which any kind of violence in Manipur is regrettable, it is an injustice to manipulate ancestors and future generations mean empty formalities which do not transmit anything to those driven out of their houses and lead a pitiful life in refugee camps devoid of adequate food and a semblance of dignity.

Idea of ​​missing justice

The title of a Indian Express article, Modi in Manipur: Impeccable choreography, silence on the first principles Written by Sangmuan Hangsing sums up the visit without human touch and therapeutic value. The suspension puts it poignantly by saying that the journey was thick with inaugurations and figures and thin where it counts. No date to dismantle the direct debit points. No calendar for a safe return.

It is rather painful that Prime Minister Modi has never pronounced a word on justice that the violence designed the people of Manipur deserves. It would have been appropriate if the visit would have been exclusively organized so that Manipur alone spends spending time with people without mixing it with visits to other northeast states such as Assam and Mizoram.

The scheme he established to do so is a replay of what he did while in July 2023, three months after the climbing of violence in Manipur and that some women were undressed and publicly paraded.

At the time, while expressing his indignation and shock, he said, I appeal to all CMS to strengthen the law and order in their states. Whether the incident occurs in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, rising above political disputes and maintaining the importance of the rule of law and respect for women is crucial.

He had been criticized for the clubbing of horrible offenses committed against the women of Manipuri with incidents in the aforementioned states, which were then governed by the Party of the Opposition Congress.

The Announcement by Modi of the Urban Road RS 3 600-Crora project and the Infotech RS 500-Crora development project, its reference to the reduction in TPS and Viksit Bharat prices meant nothing for manipur persons torn apart by the violence and division policies followed by the BJP regime.

Exclusive reports made by the thread said that the chief minister of the BJP of the State, Biren Singh, had certainly caused violence. The case concerning these audio tapes is pending before the Supreme Court.

There is therefore Prima facie evidence showing the guilt of Singh and an accomplice of the state. The simple fact of announcing expenses and inaugurating projects would never do justice. In his article in Indian Express, Hangsing has very strongly noticed that development as healing of the situation is the theme of the visit, as if the roads and the ribbon cup could act as a substitute for dialogue, justice and a safe yield plan.

Reconciliation and peace a distant objective

While addressing a meeting of the Peace Committee in Riot Hit Noakhali on November 25, 1946, the Mahatma Gandhi had referred to the money he received from someone for victims of community violence and said that it is not a question of giving monetary aid, but of restoring confidence out of respect for the culture of others.

Modi must ask the question if his visit to Manipur after more than two years of violence and bloodshed in the State has restored confidence by respect shown to victims and their lifestyles.

The MP of the BJP of Manipur Paolienilal Haokip said in his Interview with Karan Thapar This Modi even refused to meet the BJP legislators and other groups and therefore his visit was disappointing, she failed the expectations and her speech was a hollow rhetoric.

This meant that peace, reconciliation and justice for Manipur are distant objectives.

Sn Sahu was an officer in a special service towards the president of India KR Narayanan.

The thread is now on WhatsApp. Follow our channel For clear analysis and opinions on the latest developments.