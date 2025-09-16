Politics
United States, China reaches the “executive” agreement on Tiktok's property
By Meissa Gueye And Daniel SilvaAFP
The United States and China have announced a “framework” agreement to resolve its dispute on Tiktok which calls for the application belonging to China to switch to the United States.
In an article on social networks, US President Donald Trump said – without directly appointing the social media giant – that an agreement was concluded with a “certain companies that the young people in our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy!”
Trump added to his social network of truth that he would speak on Friday to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
A senior Chinese official said that the two parties “had reached a basic consensus on the framework on the resolution of the problems linked to Tiktok by cooperation, the reduction of obstacles to investment and the promotion of relevant economic and commercial cooperation”.
“China will firmly protect the national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” said Vice-Minister of Commerce, Xinhua.
The agreement took place after a second day of talks between the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng in Madrid, which also includes discussions on the American commercial dispute.
Bessent confirmed the agreement on the framework, but refused to give more details, saying that Trump and Xi will speak on Friday to “conclude” the agreement.
Tiktok – which has nearly two billion world users – belongs to the Internet company based in China Bytedance.
A federal law requiring the sale or prohibition of Tiktok on national security reasons was to take effect the day before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on January 20.
But the Republican, whose electoral campaign in 2024 was strongly based on social networks and who said that he loved Tiktok, prohibited from taking a break.
In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video sharing of video for an additional 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be prohibited in the United States. This extension must expire on Wednesday.
“Unanswered questions”
While Trump has long supported a ban or disinvestment, he reversed his position and promised to defend the platform after thinking that this helped him gain the support of young voters in the November elections.
Sarah Kreps, of the Cornell University Policy Institute, warned that “national security issues remain unanswered”, noting that the agreement leaves the data and the guarantees of algorithm is not clear.
Trump threats to Madrid also cover Trump's threats to Chinese imports.
In his social article of truth on Monday, Trump said that the meeting in Europe “went very well!” And added: “The relationship remains very strong !!!”
Trade tensions have increased sharply earlier this year, with tit-for-tat prices reaching triple figures and roaring supply chains.
Later, the two governments agreed to reduce its punitive prices, the United States imposing 30% of rights to imports of Chinese products and China hit American products with a 10% tax, but the temporary truce expires in November.
The commercial truce of the United States-China was uncomfortable, with Washington accusing Beijing of having violated their agreement and the export license approvals slowly walking for rare earths, key materials for automotive, electronic and defense industries.
Nvidia probe
China launched two investigations on the American semiconductor sector on Saturday.
Beijing has opened an anti-dumping survey on highly specialized fleas from the United States, said its Ministry of Commerce.
The ministry also declared in a separate declaration that it will launch an investigation into whether the United States had discriminated against the Chinese flea sector.
And on Monday, China said that an investigation revealed that the American chip giant Nvidia had fled from the country's antitrust rules and had an additional investigation.
The declaration has not provided more details on the alleged legal violations of Nvidia or the new survey.
The best diplomats and defense leaders of the two nations held consecutive telephone calls last week, which, according to analysts, could mark a step towards a meeting between Trump and XI.
– AFP
