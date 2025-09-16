Donald Trump's reaction to the question of Melissa Hortman's flag stimulates anger





President Donald Trump's response to a question about the reasons why he did not order the flags was lowered in half-person in June following the assassination of a democratic legislator angered social networks.

During an oval office briefing on Monday, a journalist asked questions about the minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband, after Trump's order to lower the flags after the assassination of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

“Given all the moving ways that this White House paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, do you think it would have been appropriate to reduce the flags to half of the staff when Melissa Hortman, the president of the Minnesota Chamber, was also shot by an assassin?” Nancy Cordes, the chief of the White House for CBS News, asked Trump.

“I'm not familiar. Who?” The president responded.

Newsweek contacted the White House for additional comments via an email sent outside regular work hours.

President Donald Trump answers questions from journalists from the Washington, DC oval office on September 15. President Donald Trump answers questions from journalists from the Oval office in Washington, DC, on September 15. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images why it is important

Kirk was fatally killed while he was speaking at the University of Utah Valley on September 10. Before a suspect was apprehended or a determined reason, Trump blamed the “radical left” for the murder of Kirk and undertook to repress those who “contributed to this atrocity”. The conservatives have since pushed to anyone celebrating the murder to deal with consequences. “The problem is on the left. It's not right,” Trump told journalists on Sunday.

While Hortman was not as well known as Kirk, the president and the other preservatives continued to blame the left for an increase in political violence while largely ignoring the attacks against the Democrats. The senator from the state of Minnesota, John Hoffman, and his wife were shot down several times in the shooting that killed Hortman and her husband. The home of the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, faced a criminal fire attack earlier this year, and in 2022, the husband of the house of the house at the time, Nancy Pelosi, was beaten at his home.

What to know

On social networks, the Democrats expressed their indignation at the president's response, a commentator describing Trump's remarks as “shameful”.

After Cordes told Trump who was Hortman, he suggested that he would have ordered that flags were lowered if the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, had asked him, although he was not appointed the governor.

“Well, if the governor had asked me to do so, I would have done this,” said the president.

He added: “I would not have thought of that, but I would have done it if someone had asked me. People make requests for dropping the flag, and often you have to say no because it would be a lot of drop. The flag would never be in place.”

A few days after Hortman's assassination, Trump told journalists that he “wasted no time” to call Walz, who campaigned against him in the 2024 presidential election as the running mate of the president of the time, Kamala Harris.

“Why should I call her? I could call and say,” Hi, how are you? “Uh, the guy has no idea.” Said Trump.

After Trump's latest remarks, many accused him of having a double standard.

What people say

Harry Sisson, a democratic influencer and social media, wrote on X: “Each great democrat condemned Charlie Kirk's shooting. Not even two months later, Trump says” Who? “In response to a question about Melissa Hortman.

Ed Krassenstein, a progressive commentator, wrote on X: “Imagine if a democrat had to ask” who was Charlie Kirk? “Rip Melissa Hortman. You will not be forgotten even if Trump wants you to be.”

Meidastouch, a media company that often criticizes the president, wrote on X: “What a sick and evil individual. Trump's comments in recent days should be considered one of the biggest scandals of our time.”

What happens next

Tyler Robinson, the 22 -year -old arrested as part of the Kirk shooting, is expected to appear on Tuesday in court.

Authorities can bring official accusations against him at that time, and investigators can disclose more information on the suspect and a reason.

