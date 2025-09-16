Why don't you have? Nirmala Sitharaman remembers the PM Modis call after the youth Budget Speech – New Trends





The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman shared an anecdote of his first discourse on the budget, and it was not the experience itself but on what happened afterwards. In a rare and softer overview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she revealed how he personally checked his well-being after his speech. FM received the call from PM Modi after the budget speech The video, which takes place for about 1 minute and 17 seconds, was published on Instagram with the hashtag #MyModistory to mark the 75th anniversary of PM Modis on Wednesday, September 17. It was my first discourse on the budget, it started, before explaining, it was a budget speech of two and a half hours and I did not know that it was going to take so long, but too bad, I had not had water before coming and during the session too, I did not drink and I was dehydrated. She also described how, towards the end, she had to jump in reading four or five paragraphs and instead, honorable speaker, please take it as read; I can't read it. Why don't you have? asked PM Modi Sitharaman said that after having delivered his budget youth speech, Prime Minister Modi called her before she even arrived at home and asked, what did you do? Why didn't you take care of yourself? then disconnected the call. PM Modis concern did not stop during the telephone call. He even sent his personal doctor to take care of him and make sure that his vital signs were verified. And after that, periodically, even today, he reminds me, do you take care of yourself? She also added, sharing that this concern continues over time has deeply moved it. Sitharaman expressed that he did not have to do it, but he still takes care of his people and ensures that they take care of themselves. He is considered a hard leader, but People consider Prime Minister Modi as a strong, serious and determined leader, and yes, it is all this. But I also saw another side of him, which is tender, thoughtful and human, she said. Sitharaman concluded, therefore, this care, this tenderness in him, he is considered a great hard, serious leader, but he obtained this human element in him, which I want to hold. The 66 -year -old Union Minister noted that this combination of strength and compassion makes Prime Minister Modi different from other leaders. Big leader, the best: social media users While some reacted with heart emoticons, others asked him to postpone the ITR deadline as there is a problem in the portal. We are fortunate to have a committed person as leading you the Ministry of Finance! Under the competent direction of PM Modi, that our country becomes Vishwaguru that we intend to be, said a social media user. Another added, a great leader. The best. The best mass speech, Madame, commented a third.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/trending/why-didnt-you-nirmala-sitharaman-recalls-pm-modis-call-after-maiden-budget-speech/3979188/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos