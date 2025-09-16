Alarming but not unexpected: NYT trial just the last example of the presidential law | New York Times





While the editorial rooms learned that President Trump had filed another trial of several billion people against a major outlet for provoking his contempt this time his article in the hometown, the media leaders of the New York Times again perplexed on his long -term objectives in the deployment several times of the law.

Different theories abound on the strategy, from the creation of a frightening effect on the media to the food of an anti-flux media feeling among its most vigorous supporters. A firm conclusion, however, is that the tactic is there to stay.

I don’t think it’s the end of this media treatment, a manager said in a major American media. See more.

This is the ferocity and the preparation with which Trump turned to a legal action, it is now the fourth multi-milliard costume that he has deposited against distinct media societies since his return to his functions, some leaders have spoken of the possibility of showing a sort of united front, showing solidarity against Trump's tactics.

The idea is a recognition that the media as a whole face unprecedented pressures of a president happy to upset the rules on the way a person in his office deals with media criticism.

The case filed against the New York Times in Florida sweeps away its claims and sometimes absurd in its details. It starts with the great allegation that Trump had to face persistent electoral interference from the inherited media, led the New York Times in a most notoriously. He specifically continues a book of two journalists from the New York Times and three articles.

There are even passages that would seem more at home in an advertising release for Trumps television work than with a legal case. The apprentice represented the cultural magnitude of the president prevails over the singular brilliance, which captured the zeitgeist of our time, indicates a section. The New York Times said the case had no merit.

The NYT trial is an alarming escalation, said Joel Simon, director of photography of the Cuny journalism protection initiative: Stephani Spindel / Reuters

However, such cases are considered by many as a form of presidential writing, designed to create a scary effect on reports and act as a warning to the owners of media companies who already operate at a time of pressure models under pressure.

The trial against the NYT is an alarming but not unexpected escalation, said Joel Simon, director of journalism protection initiative at CRAIG Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY).

Since prevailing on the election and its promise to continue the media and to seek reprisals against its perceived enemies, I have met and spoke with many leaders in press organizations across the country, large and small. Everyone has spoken of the possibility of legal action of this type and everyone is trying to prepare as best as possible.

I think that we recognize and understand a wider campaign to degrade, intimidate and undermine the media as an independent and critical institution and that, whatever this particular trial takes place, there will be more actions to come.

It follows a similar action against 60 minutes set by its owner, Paramount, which tried to close a delicate merger at the time. ABC News was also prosecuted and his parent company, Disney, has again chosen to settle.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post, under the property of the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, was accused of having appeased Trump with a narrowing of his opinion pages and his refusal to approve Kamala Harris.

In addition to a frightening effect, legal proceedings are a vehicle through which Trump can also create content for a new network of podcasters and youtubers who now populate the world of Maga media.

It is a double strategy that we consist of putting the consumer media to a certain extent in legal affairs, which we see in many other parts of the world, declared Nic Newman, main research partner at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Oxford University. The other is to get around them.

This bypassing is done by passing to influencer podcasts which reach its base or which will be sympathetic. It is a way of increasing the clarity of your message while reducing your criticism.

Trumps Legal tactics extend beyond press articles: he always has legal action against the monks register and the sounder Ann Selzer, for having published a survey before the elections that showed Harris in mind. Although the case itself has been described as low, the potential cooling effect on the availability of independent data is clear.

Although Trump can consider prosecution against ABC and 60 minutes as success, the terms of the tactic can change once some cases really reach the courts. Trumps the decision to continue the Wall Street Journal and its owner of the media magnate, Rupert Murdoch, about his report on his alleged obscene note to the sexual attacker Jeffrey Epstein, is expected soon in court. He denies being the author of the note.

This leads to risks for the president himself, in particular in terms of disclosure of information relevant to the case. No company has yet discovered how the president and his advisers will react when they have more to lose in the process.

Murdoch and the New York Times have the financial muscle and the political stomach to see such cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2025/sep/16/trump-lawsuit-new-york-times-strategy-undermine-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos