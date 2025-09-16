Prabowo has replaced a number of ISDM level officials, this is the list





President PRABOWO SUBIANTO has replaced a number of managers of Echelon I or high colleges of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). The change was contained in the presidential decree (KEPPRES) number 147 / TPA in 2025 concerning the dismissal and appointment of medium management positions of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources which were set on September 10, 2025.

The rotation of this civil servant is followed up on the proposal of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources through an official numbered letter R-384 / KP.05 / MEM.S / 2025, R-385 / KP.05 / MEM.S / 2025, R-386 / KP.05 / MEM.S / 2025, and R-388 / KP.05 / MEM / MEMP / MEM. As Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, replaced Dadan Kusdiana.

Ahmad Erani was previously secretary of the working group (working group) Hilitization and national energy security formed by the president. Ahmad Erani Yustika is a professor of economics, Universitas Brawijaya, Malang, East Java. He had led the Institute for the Development of the Economy and Finance (Indef) in 2008-2025, as well as as a member of the National Indonesian Forum Council for Budget Transparency (FITRA) in 2011-2017.

Within the government, Erani was once as director general of the Village Community Development and Empowerment (2015-2017), then Director General of Development of Rural Areas (2017-2018) at the Ministry of Villages, PDT and Transmigration. In 2018-2019, he was appointed Special Personal Personal for the President's economy at the time of President Joko Widodo.

In addition, the replacement of the secretary general, Prabowo, resolved Jisman P. Hutajulu from his post as director general of electricity. Jisman is now an expert staff of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources in Strategic Planning.

Then, the Police Inspector General Yudhiawan held the post of Inspector General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources which was empty after his retirement Bambang Suswantono. Three -story general police had previously been chief of the South Sulawesi regional police and general inspector at the Ministry of Health.

Tempo Trying to confirm the appointment of the three to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, DWI Aggia. However, the DWI did not answer the question. The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, has not yet responded to a confirmation request on the presidential decree.

