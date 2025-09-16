Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Netanyahu is an ideological parent of Hitler News by Fakti.bg – World





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “An ideological Hitler parent,” BTA, citing Turkish state television “TRT Haber”. According to him, the Israeli Prime Minister and his gang tell the world only the Zionist fictions. According to him, the UN orders not to proceed with a violent change of the borders, the violation of the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the States. Consequently, the scenarios created with the idea of ​​the “Promised Land” are legally invalid, he explained. Erdogan stressed that those who govern Israel are nothing more than a murder network that has transformed his radical understanding into a fascist ideology. According to him, Netanyahu is an ideological parent of Hitler. It has such a characteristic. Just like Hitler, who, under the influence of his progress, did not plan the defeat that awaited him, so Netanyahu awaits the same fate, according to the Turkish president.

Erdogan said that Israel injured Muslims and Christians as much as the Jews. According to him, Zionism is a dangerous ideology. If the Zionist Israel should be associated with anything, it is terrorism and fascism, he stressed. According to him, Israel continues with his limitless banditry in the region. After having attacked Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, Israel has also targeted the delegation to Qatar which leads peace talks. The targeting of the negotiation delegation in this treacherous attack is an open provocation against international order and law, said the Turkish chief. According to him, it is a vile attacks and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and loving peace. He shows again that Israel has a profession and a terrorist mentality. The whole world can now see that Israel is a threat to the world order. Turkey is held firmly with the inhabitants of Fraternal Qatar and Palestine, he added.

The Turkish president noted that he found the participation of so many government leaders and heads of state at the meeting of Qatar extremely important. Erdogan believes that Israel will also be cornered by the decision of Western countries to recognize Palestine. “As cruelty increases, Israel also shows its real colors. Even those who for years and systematically have not seen the atrocities of Israel began to say: enough.

