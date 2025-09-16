Sir Stephen Houghton, who heads a group representing the metropolitan authorities in the North and the Midlands, said that the government was 12 months old to save himself when the Prime Minister faces the same danger as Rishi Sunak in power.

The current public state of mind means that the Prime Minister is considered incapable of solving key problems such as small passages on foot and the cost of living, said Sir Stephen.

Some deputies questioned the judgment of Sir Keir Starmers in the appointment of Peter Mandelson as an American ambassador (Alberto Pezzali / PA)

Indeed, the government as a whole has found the domestic position much more difficult than expected and much more difficult to solve, he added.

Sir Stephen told the PA news agency: I don't see any other emerging alternative, so for the moment I think we continue to support and work alongside Sir Keir.

The question of boats and reform is quite in the foreground in the mind of everyone, and everyone wants to see a resolution to that quite quickly.

The government must understand this, because it will make a significant difference for the public state of mind and the state of mind of the party.

Sir Stephen, who is the chief of the Barnsley Council, said that the government will not have three to four years to win back public confidence, so he must urgently take a grip on migration and economic affairs.

He added: I think the future of the government will be determined in the next 12 months.

All these things come together at the same time and they must try to manage this.

Danger is public state of mind. I think Rishi Sunak found this problem when he came into office after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The public state of mind was already there and whatever they do, it was simply going to never be enough.

Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister in October 2022 following the Partygate scandal under Boris Johnson and the mini-budget of radiation under Liz Truss.

He resigned 18 months later after the Conservatives underwent the worst results from local elections since 1996.

Sir Stephen, who heads the special interest group of the municipal authorities (SIGOMA), said that local elections next year will provide a barometer on the question of whether the public mentality is already organized for the next elections.

The secretary to the communities Steve Reed is a former head of the Lambeth council (James Manning / PA)

The Prime Minister faces calls from certain work deputies to resign, in the midst of questions about his judgment in the appointment of Lord Mandelson as an American ambassador.

The friendship of peers with the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein was at the time of public knowledge.

Sir Keir gave public support to Lord Mandelson during the Prime Ministers' questions on Wednesday to dismiss him the next day after the publication of email exchanges with Epstein.

Meanwhile, Sir Stephen said that Angela Rayner’s recent resignation as secretary of communities for her tax affairs and the departure of local governments have worried Sigoma's advice.

There are fears of a current examination of the financing of local communities, which was to redistribute the revenues of the council tax across the country to the areas with a drop in income and to the priority more of the levels of deprivation when calculating allowances, could be reconsidered.

Former Lambeth Council chief Steve Reed succeeded Ms. Rayner as a secretary of the communities and Sir Stephen said his history could work against advice in poorer regions outside London.

He added: Clearly, London comes out of (current) proposals in difficulty, and we know that they have done hard lobbying.

You have a minister from London, so there is this concern that will change things now.

Reed sought to reassure the leaders of the local government which he would continue in the same direction as his predecessor, but Sir Stephen said that the devil was in detail.

He added that the consequences of non-compliance with promised reforms would not only lead to more advice declaring essential bankruptcy, but would cause additional social dissatisfaction because residents think that no one listens to them.

There are political consequences of this because the reform will be everywhere in these particularly post-industrial places where people already say that the government does not care, said Sir Stephen.