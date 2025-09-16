The exercises show that Washington maintains strong alliances while the Pacific opponents bring new threats











Seoul, South Korea

–



The United States, South Korea and Japan this week, carry out an air and trilateral advanced air and naval exercises in East Asia, less than two weeks after the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea have issued an unprecedented challenge to the United States led by the United States.

The Freedom Edge 2025 exercise, carried out around the South Korean Island in the South Korean of Jeju, aims to counter nuclear and missile threats from North Korea and to protect peace and stability in the region, said the Chiefs of Staff of South Korea in a press release.

The Indo-Pacific Command of American soldiers in Hawaii said that the exercise will be used to refine the ballistic anti-missile defense between the United States and its two main Asian allies and represents the most advanced demonstration of trilateral defense cooperation to date, without giving.

Five -day Freedom Edge drill Come at the same time as a large dragon resolved to the American bilateral exercise which saw Washington deploy missile launchers with the range to strike continental China in Japan.

Although the exercises are planned well in advance, they come less than two weeks after the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea were held in the shoulder in Beijing for a military parade which presented modern Chinese weapons, including new ballistic missiles and unprecedented solidarity between the three authoritarian nuclear weapons.

Increased cooperation directly with Russia has seen North Korea send troops and weapons to help its war in Ukraine, and Pyongyang and Moscow sign a mutual defense pact.

Many observers expect North Korea to benefit from Russian missile technology to advance its nuclear missile program.

Meanwhile, in his reading of talks between the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korea Kim Jong a In Beijing, China has made no mention of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a long -standing objective. Analysts say that this indicates the tacit acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear energy.

Liberty Edge and Resolute Dragon both criticized the opponents.

A declaration by the Central Military Commission of North Korea qualified Freedom Edge, the most complete and offensive war exercise for the aggression in terms of scale, content and nature which was led on the South Korea peninsula.

The United States and its allies are gradually undermining the safety environment of the Korean peninsula, said the Pak Jong Chon declaration, vice-president of the Central Military Commission.

For its part, China last month urged the United States not to send the Typhon missile system to Japan for resolved dragon exercises.

Analysts noted significant differences in the show of the military parade in Beijing and the current exercises that occur with the United States and its allies.

Kim, Putin and Xi sent a clear geopolitical signal by appearing in the shoulder to a massive military parade on Tiananmen square. This was symbolic of a shared desire to advance power and interests against external pressure, said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Womans Ewha university in Seoul.

On the other hand, the trilateral defense exercises of American-Japan-Sud is less thematic and more practical cooperation, said Easley.

And they are sustainable, said Hong Min, principal researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

Security cooperation between South Korea and the United States, and between South Korea, the United States and Japan were in place long before economic problems occurred between Seoul and Washington, Hong said. He added that the three share an opinion that coherent answers and messages towards North Korea and stable and continuous exercises are necessary.

In the case of Korea, these economic problems include the immigration raid in a Hyundai factory in Georgia which saw hundreds of South Koreans detained; And in Japan by a trade agreement with Washington, some analysts say inclinations in favor of the USS.

Robert Ward, president of Japan at the International Institute of Strategic Studies, said that resolved dragon exercises send an important strategic message to China on the depth and extent of American-Japanese security cooperation.

This year's version of this year of annual exercises has been the most important since their start in 2021, Ward said.

Given the uncertainties on American trade policy, this is doubly important, he added.

Although Korea and Japan exercises can make the headlines for the moment, it should be noted that they are only two in a long list of exercises and deployments of us in the region.

Last weekend, the American, Japanese and Philippine soldiers concluded their second series of maneuvers in the Southern China Sea in a month, reaffirming the cooperation of the defense while tensions rise on the movements of China to tighten its grip on the disputed waters, said a press release from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Last Friday, American and British warships baked in the Taiwan Strait.

The command of the Peoples Liberation Armys Eastern Theater accused the American and British War of British of difficulty and provocation.

But the US military said they were exercising navigation rights and freedoms in what is an international navigable way.

Overall, the range of exercises shows that Washington's military solidarity often calls the dressed in iron seems to remain right.

This series of exercises represents the latest indicator of increasing cooperation and interoperability between the allies of the Americas in the Asia-Pacific region, said Carl Schuster, former operations director of the Pacific Communs Joint Intelligence Center.

And, speaking specifically about trilateral exercises off Korea, the American Indo-Pacific command agrees.

Continuous cooperation of the three nations tangibly demonstrates force and an unshakable commitment to the defense of our vital interests against shared threats and strengthen the deterrence of Asia-Pacific by strengthening credible fighting forces, he said.

CNNS Yoonjung SEO contributed to this report.