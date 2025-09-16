FIA questions Imran Khan about “anti-state”.





Islamabad:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing launched an investigation into the alleged use of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, the account of social media to disseminate what the civil servants called on an anti-state narration '' on Tuesday.

According to sources, a team of three members of FIA Cybercrime Islamabad, led by Ayaz Khan, went to Adiala prison on Tuesday to question the founder of PTI on his handle X.

The investigators asked who operated the account, from where he was accessible and if the founder of the PTI had authorized others to use it. They also learned if he was aware of the content published from the account that was deemed “anti-state”.

“My account X, who uses it – I will not disclose,” said the founder of the PTI to the team, according to sources.

Imran Khan would have asked for a written questionnaire from investigators and insisted that he would only respond in the presence of his lawyers. The FIA ​​team stayed at Adiala prison for more than an hour, sources added.

The former Prime Minister had denounced what he had called an “unconstitutional trial” within Adiala prison and urged supporters to prepare for a mass rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The authorities have described the message as “anti-state” content, causing new control in the use of its social media platforms.

In his statement, Khan said: “More than three hundred manufactured affairs have been recorded against me, which I am confronted with. I will emerge with courts without concluding. Each form of oppression has been inflicted on our party. My wife and I would be released if business was decided on merit.”

He accused the government of violating human rights and restricting its access to basic facilities. “My books are retained and, in eight months, I was authorized to speak to my children only one once. The judges of my cases do not hold power; they cannot conduct trials independently,” he said.

Calling the procedure against him unconstitutional, Khan said: “This oppressive system cannot bear long. It is essential that you retweet my account messages, in a clear message of unit and alignment.”

He also ordered his party to announce a large public gathering in KP, saying that participants from across the country should meet “to stand together against the darkness that swallows us”.

In another article on X, Imran criticized the government's policy to expel Afghans from Pakistan and the ongoing military operations in KP, warning that such measures cost lives. “Because of these policies, our own people are martyred everywhere,” he said.

He urged that “sustainable peace only makes dialogue. This approach can never establish peace ”. He added that “no operation can succeed without the cooperation of stakeholders, and no lasting solution can be found.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2567216/fia-questions-imran-khan-over-anti-state-posts-on-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos