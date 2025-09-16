Politics
More than 1,300 gifts received by Modi to go to Hammer from September 17
A painting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented him the memory, exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, September 16, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI
A Tanjore painting by Ram Durbar, a metal statue of Nataraja and sports memories offered by India Para-Athletes would be part of the more than 1,300 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who would be sold at auction on September 17.
Addressing the 7th edition of the Prime Ministers Mement online, the Minister of Culture of the Union, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that the objects that will be sold at auction include paintings, artefacts, sculptures, idols of gods and goddesses and certain sporting articles. The more than 1,300 gifts received by the Prime Minister will be sold at auction online from Wednesday.
As in previous years, all profits from electronic sales will go to the Namami Ganges project, on the flagship initiative of the India government for the rejuvenation, conservation and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.
The first gift auction of the Prime Ministers took place in January 2019. Since then, thousands of unique gifts presented to the PM have been sold at auction, raising more than 50 crores.
The items would be available to make an offer on the official portal www.pmmementos.gov.in.
The collection reflects the cultural diversity of India, ranging from traditional art, paintings, sculptures, crafts and tribal artefacts, with ceremonial and respect gifts. Some of the protruding facts include a jammu -embroidered jammu and hide -and -see jammine shawl, a Tanjore painting by Ram Durbar, a metal statue of Nataraja, Rogan Art of Gujarat describing the Tree of Life and a Shawl Naga woven by hand, an official declaration of the Ministry of Culture of the Union.
Special highest point
A highlight of this edition is the sports memories gifted by India para-athletes who participated in the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. These tokens symbolize the resilience, excellence and the indomitable spirit of Indian sport, he said.
The articles are currently exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art, in the national capital, where visitors can see them before placing their offers online.
Published – September 16, 2025 22:03
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-1300-gifts-received-by-modi-to-go-under-hammer-from-september-17/article70057321.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How much protein do you need?
- A series of earthquakes hit the Alaska coast today: What do you know
- While Keir Starmer fights for his political life, Donald Trump flies to his aid
- Jokowi Projo affirm is not a cardboard volunteer in today's memory, September 16, 2018
- Dan's Daily: Trade rumors; Kaprizov Buzz; Crosby's had enough
- Imran Khan refuses to appoint who manages his social media accounts, says: “They would be kidnapped”
- American buyer Tiktok will be announced soon, says Trump
- Prime Minister Modi receives a Trump birthday call, the two leaders claim to take the links of India-Us to “new summits”
- Is Turkey a possible target for Israel?
- Men's Tennis Gastheer Denison Invitational
- After the shooting, 13 years of comfort 6 years while shooting MN
- Gaza: 'Ethnic cleaning of steroids' says Marwan Barbhouthi's son