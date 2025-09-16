More than 1,300 gifts received by Modi to go to Hammer from September 17

A Tanjore painting by Ram Durbar, a metal statue of Nataraja and sports memories offered by India Para-Athletes would be part of the more than 1,300 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who would be sold at auction on September 17.

Addressing the 7th edition of the Prime Ministers Mement online, the Minister of Culture of the Union, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that the objects that will be sold at auction include paintings, artefacts, sculptures, idols of gods and goddesses and certain sporting articles. The more than 1,300 gifts received by the Prime Minister will be sold at auction online from Wednesday.

As in previous years, all profits from electronic sales will go to the Namami Ganges project, on the flagship initiative of the India government for the rejuvenation, conservation and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.

The first gift auction of the Prime Ministers took place in January 2019. Since then, thousands of unique gifts presented to the PM have been sold at auction, raising more than 50 crores.

The items would be available to make an offer on the official portal www.pmmementos.gov.in.

The collection reflects the cultural diversity of India, ranging from traditional art, paintings, sculptures, crafts and tribal artefacts, with ceremonial and respect gifts. Some of the protruding facts include a jammu -embroidered jammu and hide -and -see jammine shawl, a Tanjore painting by Ram Durbar, a metal statue of Nataraja, Rogan Art of Gujarat describing the Tree of Life and a Shawl Naga woven by hand, an official declaration of the Ministry of Culture of the Union.

Special highest point

A highlight of this edition is the sports memories gifted by India para-athletes who participated in the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. These tokens symbolize the resilience, excellence and the indomitable spirit of Indian sport, he said.

The articles are currently exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art, in the national capital, where visitors can see them before placing their offers online.