Türkiye and Erdogans True inheritance







Supporters of the Principal Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) meet before the party's registered office the day a court was to decide to cancel the last general congress of the parties and overthrow its leader in Ankara, Turkey, September 15, 2025. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

On Monday, an Ankara court postponed its decision until October 24 on October 24, whether the conference of CHP opposition parties in 2023 took place properly. If the court finds irregularities, the conference and its decisions could be deleted, including the election of the current chief of the parties. Already, around thirty mayors elected to the CHP are behind bars, including the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tries to eliminate politically, to avoid facing him in the next presidential elections. According to the Constitution, Erdogan could no longer be a candidate, but his fixation with Imamoglu and his endless machinations on political and judicial turkey suggest that he aims not only to seek the presidency in 2028 again but also to ensure that he wins. And, transforming its domestic policy and its foreign affairs into a vehicle for its domination, Erdogan establishes an undemocratic system. This has a direct effect on countries in the country in the country and abroad. By imposing their will to everyone, by controlling politics, security forces, judiciary, economics and the media, Erdogan dominates everything. With the exception of the elections as repeated victories of Imamoglus on the candidates chosen by Erdogans. Thus, the president now cancels his rivals, to make sure that things happen next time. He also keeps the captive Kurds to a peace process on which he reveals nothing, apart from being an obvious effort to force the pro-Kurdish party of the Assembly to end in the constitutional change which would allow him to seek the presidency again. To maintain citizens' control, Erdogan depends on the division and the promotion of a dangerous militarism which, in turn, establishes Islamo-nationalism which does not defend the secular nature of the State (as the soldiers have done before). And even if the country's policies at home and on the international scene are determined by the personal interests of a man who has not ordered the political heir, Turkey must face a very unpredictable relationship with the dynamic duo of the United States and Israel, but is also exposed to a danger on many military and diplomatic fronts. Today, this can all look like a projection of power and can strengthen the image of Erdogans. However, they all depend on the opportunism of a man, without anyone knowing what is the very real heritage that he will leave Turkey: the civil conflict which is preparing under the surface, and the response of ever more rival than Turkey provokes today.

