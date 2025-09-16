Chinese investors control the nickel industry, is there a gap in corruption?

China controls the nickel industry in Indonesia. Study International transparency Indonesia (TII) said that the investment of the Bamboo curtain country controlled around 75% of the capacity of nickel's merger, in particular in the Morowali industrial park in Indonesia (IMIP) and the Indonesia industrial park of Bay Bay (IWIP). This domination also causes gaps in corruption.

China controls the nickel industry in Indonesia. Study International transparency Indonesia (TII) said that the investment of the country of the Bamboo curtain controlled around 75% of the capacity of the merger of nickel. This domination also increases the vulnerability of corruption.

Gita Ayu Atikah, TII mining researcher, said this strategic position allows Chinese companies to dominate the acquisition of export values ​​and flows, even without directly controlling most of the upstream concessions.

TII noted that there were 116 nickel merger projects which were underway, both already operational or at the development stage and plans, the majority of Chinese companies were checked.

This domination has placed China as a key director in the Indonesian nickel supply chain, ranging from purification to the supply of raw materials for the world electric vehicle battery market (EV), he said during the publication of the last TII report in Jakarta, Tuesday 9/9/25).

He said that this domination could not be separated from China's position as a country with the largest nickel demand in the world, which has reached 64% of global needs.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is a contributing country of more than 50% supply and global nickel reserves. These resources are concentrated in the north of Maluku, the southeast of Sulawesi, the center of Sulawesi and the south of Sulawesi.

This economic relationship also made 98% of Indonesian nickels which flow to the country of the bamboo curtain. TII noted that its value reached 38.0 billion US dollars in 2024 and 11.9 billion US dollars in 2020.

Securing the supply of battery components has become a strategic priority (China). Given the role of nickel keys in battery technology, it is not surprising that abundant Indonesian nickel resources have been the main investment objective for Chinese companies in the past decade.

Downstream

The Nickel industry began to expand when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) prioritized the project downstream during the period 2014-2024. Jokowi has prohibited raw nickel exports and encourages inner fusion in order to add values ​​to critical mineral goods.

Two major players, such as the PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) covering an area of ​​5,500 hectares in the center of Sulawesi and PT Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in the center of Halmahera, North Maluku.

The two industrial nickel zones are included in the National Strategic Project (PSN), which provides a more efficient license process, financing incentives and supervision of social and environmental impacts.

Chinese investment focuses on the downstream sector. They control the entire value chain downstream of nickel, the purchase of gross or semi-finished minerals thanks to a local supply contract or the acquisition of holders of the merger.

Purification, for example, the production of nickel iron, ferronickel and mixed hydroxide deposits and subsequent treatment in battery precursors.

The report indicates that companies, such as China Tsingshan, led the Merowali merger project through its subsidiary PT Indonesia Tsingshan in stainless steel (ITS), and had a strategic partnership with local companies and public enterprises.

In Central Halmahera, the Chinese company Huayou Cobalt and Gem Co. Ltd is collaborating with Indonesian partners to provide mixed hydroxide deposits (MHP) to the global electric vehicle battery market, in particular China.

Subject to corruption

This domination opens gaps in corruption in the nickel industry. TII's research has revealed several cases when Chinese companies acquired companies that pocketed the commercial license in the mining production operation (IUP-OP) or those who had access to the nickel ore offer.

This practice is to avoid a long license process. According to Gita, the acquisition action ignored Il 3/2020 About Minerba. The conclusions of TII, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (KESDM) did not carry out any verification linked to the acquisition.

He said there was no systematic process to check the advantage (beneficial property) which is actually at the origin of the acquisition of the company. In fact, this identification is important to prevent money laundering, tax evasion and conflicts of interest.

Many foreign companies avoid this obligation using candidate Local, namely individuals or entities that are officially registered as owner, but in practice, control remains in the hands of foreign investors, without adequate supervision or verification mechanism.

Regulatory gaps also encourage corruption practices. In Indonesia, there is a fragmentation of the regulation of the governance of the nickel industry. KESDM regulates the upstream permit (IUP Exploration and OP IUP), according to Law 3/2020.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry regulates the downstream permit for the functioning of the foundry, through an industrial commercial license (IUI) on the basis of article 104 of law 3/2020 as well as implementation regulations.

He said that the separation of responsibilities has created a fragmented supervision, in particular linked to transparency, supervision and coherence of policies is upstream and downstream. Transparency is limited because there is no integrated data that can be accessible to changes in changes in property, production volume and nickel ore sources.

The practice, he said, has made it difficult to follow up on the nickel industry chain at the foundry; Also weakens public supervision. The absence of an integrated inspection system between ministries also encourages low shortcomings in supervision.

According to him, the foundry can always operate legally despite the nickel ore of the mine which does not respect the rules.

This vulnerability increases the risk of corruption, excessive exploitation and economic dependence when foreign companies, including from China, develop in strategic sectors such as nickel. Coordination between weak ministries and the lack of investment risk examination mechanism presents this structural difference.

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, director of the Chinese Center for Office for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) stressed that gaps in corruption in nickel industry have become the duties of the Indonesian government.

He encouraged President Prabowo suffered immediately to give the gap. Zulfikar said. Cannot blame China as a investor of chaotic governance.

From their analysis, when the investment of Chinese companies applies the principle of flexibility. Supposedly, Indonesia, which has improved in improving the mining governance of nickel.

Chinese companies, he said, flexible following the conditions and rules of the country where they invest. For example, in Peru, although 97% of their economy depends on Chinese investment, but there are no Chinese workers who follow the policies of the country.

This condition is that the Government of Peru has firmly made and carried out strict regulations.

When our references are strong and capable of negotiating, Chinese investments will also be healthy.

Sitti Rakhmawati of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said that the government had launched a mineral and coal information system (Simbara) between ministries and institutions), digital data platforms and mineral trade processes downstream.

According to him, the system is one of the solutions to prevent corruption in the governance of the nickel industry. It is therefore to be hoped that there will be no more gap Between the ministries (data), all can be traced in Simbara, he said.

Meanwhile, Ginanjar Mardhikatama, head of the metal industry team (Kemenperin), said the coordination between ministries / institutions was very solid linked to the nickel industry.

In terms of data, we have agreed to consolidate and integrate data.

In May 2025, he said, the Ministry of Industry and Kesdm had consolidated and integrated data related to the Nickel industry of Upstream to downstream. Data will be a consideration for KESDM to issue a work plan and a cost budget (RKAB) in the mining sector.

He also denied that Indonesia depended on the investment of China in nickel industry. The government, he said, was open to the investment of any country.

We open the broad investment to all countries. There are some countries before ahead For investment, simply because there are several other considerations, in fact, all cannot prioritize the investment in Indonesia.

