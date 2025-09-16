Is Turkey a possible target for Israel?

AA (pp 16) ––– Following Air Israels on Doha, Qatar, and increasing concerns concerning the expansion of the scope of the crisis, regional analysts have changed their attention to Turkey. Could Ankara become the next destination for Israeli adventurism, or will geopolitical and economic constraints prevent such a scenario?

After Israels aircraft on Dohaintend to eliminate the regional media from Hamas leaders and analysts began to increase the possibility of an attack on Turkey. This line of thought maintains that Israel has crossed all the red lines in the past two years in its confrontation with the Palestinians and the regional states. On a front, he seeks the complete occupation of Gaza through what criticism describes as a genocide; On the other hand, he struck countries that support Palestinian resistance, including Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen and now Qatarin an attempt to crush the movement once and for all.

From this point of view, after Iran and Qatar, Turkey could be the next one. The reasoning is that these three countries play a complementary role in the support of Hamas: Iran provides weapons and logistics, Qatar offers financial support and Turkey extends political support on the international scene. Now that two Hamas hosts have been targeted, the third can also be under pressure, leaving Hamas leaders without refuge and forcing them to concede to the requests of the Israel.

Is Turkey concerned with an Israeli attack?

Within Turkey, some analysts and media have expressed their concern about the possibility of an Israeli strike. In May 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, speaking to Parliament in support of Hamas, warned: Israel is a bad state. If this terrorist state is not arrested, sooner or later, under the illusion of the promised lands, it will also aim at Anatolia. Hamas in Gaza is held on the front line of Anatolia.

Such rhetoric recently gained ground in Turkish circles. In this context, Mer Elik, spokesperson for the Justice and Development Party (AKP), said: Turkey is an independent and powerful country. Throughout history, those who have threatened us have always received their response. Threats do not mean anything to us. The Republic of Türkiye is not an enemy of any country. We have the capacity and resources to provide any necessary response to those who display hostility towards Turkey.

Nevertheless, despite political tensions, the suspension of Ankaras of direct trade with Tel Aviv and the unprecedented deterioration of relations, the author maintains that the direct conflict between the two parties is unlikely in the current circumstances. Ankara and Tel Aviv face constraints that act as deterrents.

Israel constraints

From the point of view of Israel, Turkey differs considerably from Qatar and Iran:

Over 40% of Israel oil imports arrive via Turkey. This brut comes in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, is shipped through the Bakutbilisiceyhan pipeline to the Turkish ports, and from there transported by sea to Israel. In the past, some introduced smuggling from the Iraqi region of Kurdistan also reached Israel through Turkish companies. Any direct conflict would allow Turkey to disturb these supplies at a high cost for Israel.

Although Turkey has reduced direct trade with Israel, transactions continue indirectly through third countries such as Azerbaijan, Egypt and Bulgaria. Much of this business involves Steel foods and actions that would be difficult to replace for Israel.

The military power of turkeys far exceeds that of Qatar, increasing the risks of climbing for Israel.

The two countries have maintained a security memorandum since the 1960s and, until the war of October 7, gradually strengthened strategic ties. We are largely expected that relations can normalize again after the war, in particular if Israel underwent a change in leadership.

Unlike Qatar, Turkey is a member of NATO. Under the Charter of Alliances, an attack on a member is considered an attack on all. This gives Ankara a stronger deterrent position. Turkey's precedent cutting out a Russian bomber in 2015 illustrates its desire to act under NATO coverage.

Turkey constraints

On the other hand, Turkey has never launched a military campaign in its republican history without an alliance or a tacit approval of the Western powers. The 1974 Cyprus war was waged under a treaty with Great Britain and Greece; Incursions in northern Iraq were carried out under a security agreement with Saddam Hussein against the PKK and then extended; And offensives in northern Syria were coordinated with Russia and the United States, taking advantage of Damass's weakened control. An attack on Israel does not correspond to any of these previous ones.

Despite a strong anti-Israelian feeling in Turkish society, Ankaras' leaders have little appetite for the war, given the heavy political and economic costs. The Israeli lobby in the United States is powerful, and Turkey has no desire to confront it openly. Israel is largely considered to be the outpost of the Wests in the Middle East, and Erdoans Türkiye does not seek a deep break with the West. In addition, the economy of turkeys remains fragile and the war could push it into a deeper crisis. With the possibility of first elections before 2028, Erdoan cannot risk aggravating public dissatisfaction and compromising its political survival.

To reduce the probability of Israeli attacks, Ankara can restrict the presence or activity of Hamas leaders on Turkish soil as it once did with the figures of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. Such measures could deprive Tel Aviv for a pretext.

The evidence suggests that even if Israel appeared as a threat to almost all countries in the region, the probability of a direct strike against the political support of the Ankaras in Turkey for Hamas and the anti-Israeli rhetorics lower in Iran or even in Qatar.

Field and political data indicate that although Turkey is exposed to Israeli verbal and psychological threats because of its political and international support for Hamas, several constraints make the prospect of a very improbable open confrontation in the short term.

On the one hand, the dependence of Israel on Turkish oil roads, the volume of indirect trade and cooperation in previous security act as strong deterrents. On the other, membership of turkeys and regional influence make any prohibitive potential attack.

Conversely, turkeys have economic vulnerabilities, fear of the American pro-Israeli lobby and internal political calculations prevent Ankara from continuing open conflicts. Instead, Turkey is more likely to continue a threat management strategy rather than climbing.

In short, while rhetoric in the media and political discourse remains animated, an Israeli military strike against Turkey seems very improbable in current conditions, serving more a tool for psychological pressure and deterrence. However, Sabotage operations or interference in internal turkey affairs by Israel cannot be fully excluded.