Prime Minister Modi receives a Trump birthday call, the two leaders claim to take the links of India-Us to “new summits”





President Trump wished Prime Minister Modi at his 75th anniversary, while positive trade talks between India and the United States have resumed, focusing on the resolution of commercial disputes and the strengthening of bilateral links.

New Delhi: In a warm gesture, American president Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th anniversary to carry his sincere wishes. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, declaring X: “Thank you, my friend, president Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to take the full and global partnership of the United States to new heights.” Prime Minister Modi has also reaffirmed India's support to Trump initiatives, in particular in the continuation of a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The conversation intervened only a few hours after the resumption of positive commercial talks between India and the United States, reflecting the strengthening of bilateral links. The two leaders expressed mutual dedication to improving the strategic partnership between the two nations. In response, Trump posted on Truth Social: “I just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He did a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support to end the war between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT.” Positive trade discussions resume between India and the United States A few hours before the birthday call, a key delegation from the United States Commercial Representative (USTR) arrived in New Delhi for major commercial discussions. Led by Brendan Lynch, the chief negotiator of the Indian bilateral trade agreement, the team has signed up with Indian officials, including the Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal from the Ministry of Commerce. According to a press release from the Indias Ministry of Commerce, talks were described as “positive and prospective”, the two parties agreeing to intensify efforts to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Navigation of trade disputes and price concerns The resumption of talks occurs in the middle of current trade tensions, mainly revolving around the punitive prices imposed by the United States on Indian exports. Washington imposed a 25% tariff and an additional 25% penalty on Indian goods, in particular in response to the India continuous Russian oil import. India criticized the combined rate of 50% as “unfair and unreasonable” and warned potential uncertainties for exporters. Lynch's visit, the first of a senior US trade official since the pricing announcement, aimed to resolve differences and progress in the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Strengthening bilateral links in the midst of challenges Despite the commercial challenges, India and the United States have undertaken to strengthen their strategic partnership, emphasizing the resolution of key trade issues. The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in improving economic ties, and the current trade negotiations report a positive and constructive path. The resumption of talks and the exchange of warm greetings between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump highlight the lasting commitment of the two nations to promote a stronger relationship in the years to come. Read also:

