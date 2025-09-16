American buyer Tiktok will be announced soon, says Trump





The United States-China is reaching Tiktok's “executive” before the deadline US officials say that a “executive” agreement was concluded with China for New Tiktok ownership before the prohibition deadline on September 17. The United States will soon announce a buyer for Tiktok, said President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 16. “We have an agreement on Tiktok. I concluded an agreement with China. I will speak to President XI on Friday to confirm everything. We have concluded a very good trade agreement,” said Trump Tell to journalists Outside the White House on Tuesday. Trump added that he had parents who called him on the platform. “They don't want themselves for themselves, they want it for their children,” the president told journalists. “They say that if I don't do it, they have big trouble with their children. And I think it's great.” US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Tuesday that he was planning a final agreement on Tiktok when Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping meet on Friday, September 16, reports Reuters. Bessent added that China had a long list of requests during the meeting with Trump in Madrid, Spain, Monday, September 15. He also described negotiations as complete, carried out with great respect. The next deadline for China to exceed Tiktok, so that the platform remains accessible to American users, is Wednesday September 17, established by Trump by decree in June. The updates had been rare until Trump suggests in a social post on Monday that the United States and China have entered into an agreement to give up the platform to an American buyer. More tiktok: Trump alludes to Tiktok Deal, says that young people “will be very happy” Why do the United States want to buy tiktok? In recent years, some government representatives have expressed their concerns that Tiktok represents a national security threat, believing Bytedance, the parent company of Tiktok based in Beijing, shares the data of American users with China. Tiktok has denied these claims several times. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> In January, the Wentdark platform for less than 24 hours under federal legislation was signed by former President Joe Bidenin 2024, because Bytedance did not give in the platform by a defined deadline. Since January, Trump has signed three decrees to postpone the deadline when Tiktok must be sold, promising that it is with China Areon the horizon. Contribution: Reuters and SwapNA Venugopal Ramaswamy, Melina Khan, USA Today Greta Cross is a journalist with a national tendency to USA Today. History idea? Send him an email to[email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/09/16/tiktok-deal-sale-donald-trump/86178361007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos