Jokowi Projo affirm is not a cardboard volunteer in today's memory, September 16, 2018

Jakarta Memories of TODAY, seven years ago, on September 16, 2018, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that his support groups who are projo members (Pro Jokowi) are not cardboard volunteers. Jokowi considers that Projo has a power of combat and a great dedication to the nation and the state.

Previously, popularity alone would not be sufficient to become presidential candidate in the 2014 presidential election. Jokowi realized. Fortunately, Jokowi a Projo. The group of volunteers continues to extend its wings to request the support of Jokowi. Even if many criticize the functioning of Projo.

Jokowi has been sown as a new candidate for the Indonesian leader. The record for Jokowi's record which has never lost in a brilliant political challenge. He was able to serve as mayor of Surakarta for two mandates from 2005 to 2012. He was also able to be elected governor of DKI Jakarta from 2012.

This condition has increased its popularity. Jokowi should also participate in a high -level political challenge: the presidential election. The case is not easy to participate in the presidential election. His party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of struggle (PDIP) is likely to appoint other candidates for the 2014 presidential election.

Jokowi was not favored. However, this condition led to a group of volunteers supporting Jokowi Projo. The group of volunteers is like proving that Jokowi's popularity does not play big games. Projo continues to move to request the support of Jokowi.

Projo is also one of the terrorists who suggested PDIP so that Jokowi can be promoted by PDIP as a presidential and successful candidate. Projo strives to respond to all inclined problems linked to Jokowi – including Jokowi is considered the Chinese name and not Islam.

“We are very disturbed by the circulation of this problem. It is very scandalous. The party of Pak Jokowi was too silent when attacked. This time, we must fight,” said the leader and constitutional division of Projo, Sunggul Hamonangan is indicated as indicated by Sampas.com, May 10, 2014.

At his peak, Jokowi was able to become the new president of Indonesia. Projo later became a supporter of the Jokowi government. The one who criticizes Jokowi will face Projo. The love of Projo for Jokowi later became an acute fanatic.

Jokowi's faults are not in their eyes. Projo is still at the forefront of Jokowi's defense. Jokowi is also the same. He has always defended Projo. He saw that Projo was not a cardboard volunteer on September 16, 2018. Projo is considered to have a high combat power.

Projo would have a great patriotic spirit to fight for the nation and the state. Projo has a great soul that aims to improve the nation. Jokowi also turns to the brilliant future if Projo continues to support him.

Jokowi considers that Projo's support can have him resume the lead in a period of his two powers. Even if Projo's influence and the way of working have been criticized by many parties.

“I believe that Projo volunteers are not cardboard volunteers, really volunteers who have (have) militancy, have a high fighting spirit, want to participate in the improvement of this country. This (direction) is that volunteer colleagues have enthusiasm, have a high activism, they want to do good for the country. ..

“From the start, we have always expressed optimism, transmitted to programs, transmitted what we had done. I think it is indeed once again, this challenge must be filled with challenges of programs, program competitions, ideas of ideas, ideas. I think that it will be wary and will finalize the methods of community policy,” said Jokowi as the city. , September 16, 2018.

