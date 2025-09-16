Politics
While Keir Starmer fights for his political life, Donald Trump flies to his aid
TThe thing about Keir Starmer is that, even if he is fighting for his political life, he does not betray any of the emotional pressures that must convulse him internally. It is as well and is, in fact, the increase in what Boris Johnson calls for his quality of unnecessary human terminal.
For the moment, he reminds me of a little children's toy a few years ago; Robust figures with rounded and heavily weighted stockings, so they would tip over as far as you could push them, but always properly. The slogan was flickering weekends, but they don't fall.
The starmer Jeopardy finds himself is quite real, however. When the journalists of the lobby are approached by anxious work deputies who seek to manage on the terrible PM, this is what economists would call a leading indicator with a short shift in imminent defense.
Things are so bad that Starmer A, unusually, frequented in the tea salons of the commons, dinner with work deputies that he probably cannot recognize, and personally commissionible with these ex-bruised clasps that he asked for the head in chief to dismiss himself in the reshuffle.
It is a great help to Starmer that he has few real rivals of the sweet left of the party which could beat him realistically in any leadership challenge, assuming that he does not just spend this good night.
The natural replacement of Starmers is, of course, Wes Streting, which can communicate in a way that few others can at the top of any party. But in terms of political position, Big Wes is in the wrong place. He makes Starmer look like Diane Abbott.
Not very long ago, Rachel Reeves was favored, but we all know what happened there. She is happy to be always in the treasure.
All this leaves Andy Burnham the major rival on the left to the left which did not make much effort to put his camouflage, while he makes maneuvers. His big problem, however, is that he is not a deputy, and there is no longer a safe work seat in which he could be parachuted.
For the moment, Donald Trump's visit is expected to reduce fever speculation and panicked on Future Starmers and Blot Burnham for a few days. It could be difficult to deal with with the capricious master of the art of weaving here. But the current rumor is that Trump, who really likes Starmer, will not hammer him on freedom of expression or will not embarrass him before the king by pursuing Peter Mandelson, trans or green energy. There should be enough good news on trade, technology and investments, as well as all Spangules Ruritanian ceremonies to erase Burnham for a few days.
Starmers' resilience can also be underestimated. He became the leader at a dark moment for the party, after an imminent death experience in the 2019 general elections. Also difficult to remember now, at that time, Johnson was a political king of the sun, planning his allegedly assured decade of power and work was struck off for a generation.
The low point occurred in May 2021, when the work managed to lose its seat in Hartlepool (formerly represented by Mandelson) at Johnsons Rampant. But Starmer persisted, and a combination of conservative chaos and discipline of labor presented the victory of July 2024.
In truth, it was as much a rejection of the conservatives as a vote of confidence in the work, and the personal notes of the starmers have never been so high, it lacks the quality of a blair style star, but there was nothing inevitable to a victory at work. A large part was due to the obscured and sense of duty.
There may be surveys published every day, with huge tracks for Reform UK, but a general election is not on us. It is a political eternity. Things are recoverable and the deputies of great-ban. Would do well to remember it.
If the economy increases, public services are improving, taxes stop climbing and the boats are finally arrested and asylum hotels have been emptied, then governments will get up. This has happened several times before apparently desperately besieged administrations.
Starmer should also remind his deputies what they have already carried out in office: the waiting lists of the lower NHS, commercial transactions, the rights of tenants, workers' rights and now the law of Hillsborough at a long time (a significant burnham request, as happened). More to do, as they say, but no need to abandon the manifesto and the leader with whom the work was elected by the British people a little over a year ago.
The policy is fluid and volatile, but this can reduce both ways and leave room for recovery of work. If Burnham became Prime Minister in the morning, there would be no more money, public services should still be reformed and the boats would suddenly stop crossing the Channel.
It is up to Starmers' criticisms to prove that making a stage as radical as the suppression of an in -office would improve things for the British people, instead of simply making it the parliamentary Labor party. They cannot plead for this, or at least not to have so far, and this can be the greatest force of the starmers. He flicker, but he will not fall.
