Do a huge job: Trump on PM Modi after the call to wish for the birthday





President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him his birthday and said that he appreciated the “great work” that the Indian chief does. After weeks of turbulence on prices, India and the United States resumed trade negotiations on Tuesday. (PTI file) In an article on Truth Social, wrote Trump, I just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had set out to thank the American president and said he was also determined to take Indian and the United States with new heights. “Thank you, my friend, president Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the full and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict,” he posted on X. Development occurred a few hours after India and the United States officially resumed trade negotiations in New Delhi, the Indian government describing discussions as “positive and prospective, covering various aspects of the trade agreement”. A team from the office of the US trade representative, led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, went to India on Tuesday. Meanwhile, India was represented by officials led by Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary, Ministry of Commerce. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, the Indian Ministry of Commerce said in a press release. The talks, which started in March-April, left the track after the taxation of prices by the United States. However, with a few remaining hiccups, things are back on the right track. The change in rhythm of the links came with a series of mutual admiration messages by Trump and PM Modi.

