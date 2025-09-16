Tiktok to stay in the United States like Donald Trump says the agreement is made





Imran Rahman-Jonestechnology Reporter

Getty images

An agreement was concluded between the United States and China to keep Tiktok in the United States, according to President Donald Trump.

“We have an agreement on Tiktok, I concluded an agreement with China, I will speak to President XI on Friday to confirm everything,” Trump told journalists leaving the White House for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The social media platform, led by the Chinese company bytedance, has been informed that it had to sell its American operations or risk being closed.

However, Trump has repeatedly delayed the ban since his announcement for the first time in January. Later Tuesday, he ordered on the deadline again, until December 16.

The American president said that a buyer will be announced soon.

The Wall Street Journal reported that by virtue of a negotiated agreement between the United States and China, the American activities of Tiktok would be controlled by a consortium of investors which would include the technological company Oracle, the investment company Silver Lake, and the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz.

In a new American entity created under the agreement, American investors would hold a participation of around 80% and the Americans would dominate the board of directors, with a member selected by the United States government, according to the newspaper, which quoted familiar people with the issue.

American users, on the other hand, would go to a new application, currently in the test phase, which will have content recommendation algorithms using bydance license technology. Tiktok algorithms are the main reason for the success of the application.

Earlier, CNBC said that the agreement would include a mixture of current and new investors, and would be completed in the next 30 to 45 days.

He also said Oracle would retain his existing agreement to host Tiktok servers in the United States. This had been one of the main concerns of American legislators on concerns about data shared with China.

On Monday, an American commercial delegation said that it had concluded a “executive” agreement with China in the midst of wider commercial negotiations in Madrid.

China has confirmed a framework agreement, but said that no agreement would be concluded at the expense of their businesses.

After the talks, Wang Jingtao, deputy chief of the Chinese cyberspace administration, suggested in a press conference that the agreement included “the granting of licenses to algorithm and other intellectual property rights”.

He added: “The Chinese government, according to law, will examine and approve the relevant questions involving Tiktok, such as the export of technology as well as the use of intellectual property.”

After initially called for Tiktok's ban during his first mandate, Trump reversed his position on the popular video sharing platform.

In January, the United States Supreme Court confirmed a law, adopted in April 2024, prohibiting application in the United States unless its Chinese parent company Bytedance sells its American arm.

The US Ministry of Justice said that due to its access to data on American users, Tiktok poses “a national security threat of immense depth and scale”.

However, Bytedance has resisted a sale, the maintenance of its American operations is completely distinct and says that no information is shared with the Chinese state.

Tiktok briefly became dark in January, but it lasted less than a day before the delay in the initial ban.

The sales deadline has since been extended four times, and the last delay in the ban should end on December 16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c7847q9xvwgo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos