Spectacle or substance? XIS decoding September 3 Military extravagance
On September 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping organized a group of foreign leaders attending the Victory Day Parade of the Popular Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing. The event presented the largest military parade in China in six years, in turn generating many foreign comments.
Among the things noted by commentators, there was the presence of civil servants of three nuclear powers (China, Russia and North Korea), the demonstration of large -scale military equipment and new technologies, and a not so subtive story leads to the house by Xi Jinping of the inevitable advantage of China to become a global military power by 2049.
The presence of Russia Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one as “honored guests” of North Korea was not surprising given the composition of the regimes of the three countries, as well as the growing alignment between them.
Nevertheless, their position alongside XI on the podium stressed how everyone played in the strategic perspectives of China. Other leaders present came from countries that Beijing courts towards its so-called “friend's circle”, notably Belarus, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan and Vietnam.
Consequently, the contours of a new world order are more and more visible: that in which China is based on security allies, cultivates aligned partners and sails on relations with the countries hiding between the West and the world South, gradually reshaping the system led by the West.
More particularly, however, the displays of New military equipment. These included the LY-1 Shipborne laser for the defense of the naval air, the HQ-29 missile defense system (described as a “satellite hunter” which can intercept ballistic missiles and satellites with low orbit DF-61an unrelated large underwater ship (AJX002), and a new stealth drone with a tailless shape (FH-97) Designed to fly alongside the fifth generation combat aircraft of the Army Force Liberation (PLAAF) J-20 as a “faithful winger” or collaborative combat aircraft (CCA).
The push of the message sent by the XI parade – beyond the display of the growing military arsenal of China and technological capacities – seems to be triple.
First, any intervention by the United States in Taiwan relief against a potential attack in China will be firmly encountered and with the ability to strike far beyond the first island channel in China.
Secondly, Beijing has evolved its research capacities on defense and indigenous technology to the point that it is largely independent of the know-how of foreign origin. His former dependence on Russia for advanced technologies is one thing in the past (if applicable, The opposite becomes the case), as are The slower innovation and development cycles of previous generations of Chinese weapons. In addition, if a high intensity conflict was to break out on a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the Beijing defense industry has integrated capacity and resilience to produce weapons on a mass production scale to a certain extent that the United States cannot currently correspond.
Finally, the display orchestrated with forestry and military technologies is a signal for observers both near and far that the rise of China to the preeminent world power is inevitable. The message seems to be intended for Countries residing in the immediate Beijing districtWhere China seeks to explore the United States as a security guarantor to establish hegemony in the Sea regions of East and South China.
Although all of this feeds the story of the Chinese Communist Party, many remains unanswered, including the number of new systems of this type in series production and / or operational use and how could they work in real fight. Sometimes a parade is just a parade, after all. The Chinese army has not been tested since the brief Sino-Vietnamese conflict in 1979. No one knows how it will work under stress.
In the end, the parade presented not only the military advances of Chinas, but also its strategic account – an increasing power seeking to redefine the world order in its own terms, while letting the world wonder what part of the spectacle reflects the real military prowess compared to the political theater.
Dan Darling is the director of military markets and defense of planned internationals. In this role, Dan oversees a team of analysts responsible for covering everything, from budgeting to weapons systems to defense electronics and military aerospace. In addition, for more than 17 years, Dan has been, on several occasions, the author of international military markets for Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.
Dan's work was cited in defense news, a real clear defense, an Asian military review, Al Jazeera and Financial Express, among others, and he also contributed to the diplomat, the national interest and the journal of global policy. It was cited in Arabian Business, The Financial Times, Flight International, New York Times, Bloomberg and National Defense Magazine.
In addition, Dan has appeared in the Midrats online radio program and on the media line, as well as on the Podcast Red Line, as well as appearances with the media on France 24 and World is a new one (Wion).
