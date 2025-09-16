Why visit the British state of President Trump arrives at an embarrassing moment for the British leader





London – President Trump arrived in London Tuesday for a second official state visit to the United Kingdom, and he can hope for the pump and the apparatus of an official state dinner at the castle of Windsor on Wednesday evening, organized by King Charles III.

But the time of his visit is potentially embarrassing for Mr. Trump and his host, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and will probably bring more unwanted questions for the American chief, immediately coming to the heels of the starmer's decision to dismiss his ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, in response to new revelations about his previous friendship with the sex offender, late.

Trump to get an unprecedented second royal reception

During the first weeks of Mr. Trump's second term, Starmer had an ace in the hole to win in favor when he arrived for a visit to the White House. Starmer came armed with a royal invitation from King Charles for an unprecedented official visit.

He was considered an advised diplomatic decision, Starmer grateful to Mr. Trump's admiration for the British monarchy and the royal family.

“My relationship is very good with the United Kingdom and King Charles is my friend. This is the first time that has happened, to be honored twice,” Trump Base Andrews said before he left on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives an invitation from King Charles III for a second British state visit to President Trump at the White House, on February 27, 2025, in Washington. Carl Court / Pool / Getty

The president should be welcomed Wednesday with the complete pump, the insignia and the public show offered by the British Royals. When they arrive Wednesday in Windsor, just west of London, Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania will be taken by Royal Carriage, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince and the Princess of Wales, at the castle of Windsor, escorted by three different military groups and a regiment of the British army on horseback.

The events of the day will include a flypast of British and American F-35 fighter planes, as well as other planes of the Royal Air Force, all wearing a state banquet at the castle in the evening.

“I hate saying it, but no one does it like you in terms of pump and ceremony,” Trump told Starmer at a joint press conference during a visit to one of his golf courses in Scotland in July.

Mr. Trump's second official visit is a rarity in modern times. Historically, the American presidents of the second term were not offered new visits to the full state and were rather invited for tea or lunch with the monarch at the castle of Windsor.

The British Queen Elizabeth II laughs with President Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom in Buckingham Palace, in the center of London, on June 3, 2019, the first day of the three-day state visit to the US president Dominic Lipinski / Pool / AFP / Getty

“In the end, this happens because, you know, the royal family – without puns – is the biggest Trump conducts that this government can play in great moments in international activity and diplomacy,” said Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor of the Sunday Times newspaper, at CBS News on the arrival of Mr. Trump. “There are a lot for us and our government in terms of national interest, and President Trump will get all these images that he desperately wants to have.”

Growing divisions in the United Kingdom

While Mr. Trump briefly lets from the United States still shaking by the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last week, he touches in a nation faced with his own political divisions.

Mr. Trump's visit comes when Starmer faces the most important political opposite of his one -year Prime Minister. His government has undergone the growing pressure of a right-wing political movement at home, in a context of growing polarization in Great Britain. Powerful external votes, notably the technological billionaire and the former Trump ally, Elon Musk, have been accused of having attributed these divisions

A demonstration in London organized by the far right, the anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, attracted more than 110,000 people on Saturday, presented as a rally to “unite the kingdom” and for freedom of expression. Musk himself addressed the rally by the video link. Eight people were arrested and a small number of Robinson supporters clashed with police officers who kept them separated from the counter-protectors.

The crowds meet during the unit The Kingdom rally in the center of London, on September 13, 2025, in London, in England. Ben Montgomery / Getty / Ben Montgomery Photography

As Haley Ott of CBS News reported the demonstration on Saturday, among the Jacks Union and the English flags carried by many members of the crowd, there were also Maga hats and American flags.

“Great Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diversified country and we will never return it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,” said Starmer in an article on social networks on Sunday, putting part of the behavior observed during walking.

There have also been many criticisms of the rhetoric used by Musk when he approached the demonstration of the weekend.

“Whether you choose violence or not, violence comes to you. You fight either that you will die,” the billionaire, which was a vocal critic of Starmer since he took office in July 2024.

Although Mr. Trump is no longer in friendly terms with Musk, his administration is ideologically aligned with the two central themes of Saturday demonstration in London: defending freedom of expression and an aggressive nationalist immigration policy.

This could make discussions with Mr. Trump diplomatically difficult for Starmer to sail when they will come together later this week.

The dismissal of the UK ambassador to Epstein has seriously timed to Starmer and Trump

The man who would have played a key role in the organization of the president's state visit is no longer in his post. Peter Mandelson was dismissed by Starmer as British ambassador to the United States last week after new details emerged from his links with Epstein. This also helped to question the question and questions around Mr. Trump's previous relationships with Epstein in the headlines, a subject he rejected as a “hoax” inspired by the Democrat.

Starmer withdrew Mandelson from the key post after days of revelations supplied by drip on the friendship of Mandelson for years with the sex offender sentenced Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in New York in 2019.

The pressure began to climb on Starmer to take measures when messages written by Mandelson in Epstein were published by the American house surveillance committee earlier this month, as part of an “birthday book” expurgated from 2003 to the deceased financial. They included a series of short notes accompanied by photos.

President Trump is seen with vice-president JD Vance and Peter Mandelson (right), British ambassador to the United States, while he is addressed to journalists at the White House Oval Office, on May 8, 2025, in Washington. Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Among other personal messages, Mandelson wrote that Epstein was known for “having caught you surprised … In one of his glorious houses he likes to share with his friends (yum yum)”, and that “wherever he is in the world, he remains my best boyfriend!”

The final straw for Starmer, however, intervened after Bloomberg published a selection of emails on September 10, from 100 emails which were allegedly exchanged between Mandelson and Epstein between 2005 and 2010. Their content, including suggestions by Mandelson, Epstein vigorously defends against the sexual ambassador.

In an interview with the podcast, Mandelson recognized the veracity of his correspondence with Epstein and expressed his deep regret of having ever interacted with him, insisting on the fact that he has never seen any evidence of the financial crimes and had believed the previous refutations published by his lawyers.

The “birthday book” in question is the same document as the Wall Street Journal reported for the first time the existence in July, which prompted Mr. Trump, who would also have written a message for Epstein in the book, to bring legal action against the newspaper and the owner of his parent company, Rupert Murdoch.

The Wall Street Journal published the full document, showing the alleged signature of Mr. Trump last week.

Mr. Trump denies writing the message, calling him and signing “false”.

It is unlikely that Mr. Trump and Starmer avoid questions from journalists during the state visit this week about the deceased sex offender.

