During inflation, the last decade has been characterized by a separate decline, interspersed with advanced episodes due to the pandemic and the conflict of Russia-Ukraine. The period was characterized by India adopting the flexible inflation targeting diet (FIT) in 2016 by modifying the RBI Act, 1934.

According to a recent discussion document by RBI, inflation levels have experienced a separate decline with the average since the adoption of flexible inflation targeting 4.9% vis-à-vis an average of 6.8% during the period prior to the current series.

In particular, average inflation has oscillated around the target of 4% from 2016 to 2019. With the triggering of the pandemic and the disturbances of the associated supply chain, inflation violated the higher tolerance band in a few quarters in 2020-21 and 2021-2222. Following the conflict of Russia-Ukraine, inflation remained again from its objective under the impact of a broad peak in the world prices of raw materials, the resurgence of the supply chain and bottlenecks and sanctions.

Consequently, the three components of inflation, the fuel and the nucleus exceeded the target for the first time, inflation reaching 7.8% in April 2022 its peak for the adjustment period.

Since the pandemic peak and induced by war in the inflation of 2022-2010, inflation has gradually fell. The inflation of the retail sale of India fell at the lowest in eight years in July of this year, before a modest inversion in August. Inflation based on the consumer price index was 2.07% in August, against 1.55% in July, according to government data.