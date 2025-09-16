



Kemi Badenoch said that the rank on the now crowned American ambassador was a complete disaster for the Prime Minister and that the risks overshadowing US President Donald Trumps. His comments were before an emergency debate of three hours in the municipalities on Tuesday, in which the deputies will examine what Sir Keir knew about the friendship of Lord Mandelsons with the financier Epstein. Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs suggested that his department was not responsible for any inability to recognize the risks in the appointment of Lord Mandelson as Washington. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been invited to contribute to a reasonable diligence process before the decision, and no concern was raised by the ministry about the peer, said Yvette Cooper, in the midst of issues on the verification process. His comments are likely to clean up pressure on the Office cabinet, no 10 and Sir Keir for their role in the decision of work adapted to the position. In a letter, Ms. Cooper said: the property and ethical team of the Office Cabinet led a reasonable diligence process, before the announcement of the appointment of Peter Mandelsons on December 20, 2024 at the request of n ° 10. The FCDO was not invited to contribute to this process and no problem was raised with the FCDO following this process. It was not a security check. After the announcement of the appointment of Peter Mandelsons, who began the process of appointment of ambassador, including the verification of national security, before he took his post. When asked if the security problems concerning the appointment of Lord Mandelsons had been rejected during the process, Ms. Cooper replied: we do not start the individual national security affairs in accordance with the practice established for a long time. It is not a process that implies n ° 10. The urgent debate in the municipalities could offer labor deputies the opportunity to openly express their dissatisfaction with the judgment of Sir Keirs in the case. Before the debate, Ms. Badenoch called for serious consequences if the Prime Minister had not been honest on what he knew about the friendship of Lord Mandelsons with Epstein. She told GB News: I think there should be serious consequences if you lied to Parliament. On his own reference, I remember that Keir Starmer followed Boris Johnson and established a standard. All I ask is that he meets the same standard he set for other people. She also told broadcasters in central London: I think that Mandelson's fallout may end the state visit. This should have been a visit to strengthen British-American relations. But because of Keir Starmers' bad judgment, appointing Peter Mandelson, he seems, according to newspaper reports, against security problems, before losing him because of his close friendship with the condemned pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. I think it was a complete disaster for Keir Starmer. The secretary in the shade of justice, Robert Jenrick, called the David Lammy David-Prime Minister to apologize to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for the appointment of Lord Mandelson as an American ambassador.

