Trump transforms Crypto King but at what price? DW 15/09/2025





US President Donald Trump and his family have picked up billions of cryptocurrency ventures since returning to the White House, capitalizing on an unpleasant market which he has actively shaped.

Parts even to stablecoins, digital currencies designed to stay at a fixed value, the financial windfall is estimated at more than $ 5 billion (4.25 billion) on paper, arousing unprecedented accusations of profit by an in office.

Two companies stimulate the benefits of the Crypto of the Trump family: World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralized financial platform which allows users of WLFI tokens $ helps to shape the rules of loan of platforms, and American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a bitcoin revocation company classified by the Nasdaq.

WLF has won millions of token WLFI dollars linked to the name of Trump, while the ABTC, supported by its sons, holds significant Bitcoin assets and saw its actions jump 110% during its beginnings, before setting 16.5% higher than the opening price of $ 6.90.

The Reuters News Agency said that a Trump commercial entity holds 60% of the WLF and is entitled to 75% of parts of parts sales.

Concerns about influence and access

Critics believe that the double role of republican presidents as beneficiary and decision-maker of the crypto undermines public confidence and blurs the border between governance and self-enrichment.

Ross Delston, an independent American lawyer and an expert witness, thinks that Crypto companies could offer unscrupulous actors the opportunity to buy an influence with Trump simply by investing in his digital parts.

“This is a new avenue to allow the president to obtain anyone's money, including foreign persons and states that are prohibited by us [election] Campaign laws, or someone found guilty of a crime or investigation, “Delston told DW.

Although Trump and his sons are forbidden to sell their own tokens in WLF for the moment, they are almost sure to enjoy major medium profit. The White House insists, however, that there is no conflict of interest.

Crypto-scam: fraudulent investments

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

How Trump changed on the crypto

Trump's favorable policies to the crypto after returning to the office were a surprise for some after calling digital currencies like Bitcoin a “scam” and a threat to the dollar during his first mandate. Now he wants to make the United States the world capital of cryptography.

Before returning to the White House, Trump appointed the defender of longtime cryptography Paul Atkins to direct the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American financial market regulator. He was confirmed in the position in April.

One of Trump's first decrees, signed in January, prohibited any American agency from creating or promoting a digital currency of the Central Bank (CBDC), a cryptographic version issued by the Dollar government.

In March, he created a strategic bitcoin reserve, funded by cryptocurrencies seized by the American authorities, and a stock of digital assets from other currencies. These assets are now treated as national reserves.

This summer, Trump signed the law on engineering, the first federal framework for Stablecoins.

Sumptuous dinners and political advantages

The adoption of the crypto has extended beyond politics in high-level social events, including dinners hosted by the White House for digital assets. These rallies, often featuring sumptuous menus and exclusive access to the president, have made a meticulous examination to mix political power with private financial interests.

An out -of -competition event was the May 2025 Crypto Kings dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where the best holders of Trumps even Coin, $ Trump, were invited after spending collectively $ 148 million.

The top 25 investors received private access to the president, while the four largest holders were Trump Trump Turbillon with gifted luxury. Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency and advisor born in World Liberty Financial, was the best guest, spending 18.5 million dollars.

Critics argue that such events serve fewer forums for innovation and more as windows for influence pedance, where proximity to the presidency seems to be an investment advantage.

“It is perhaps just one step that this administration has crossed a public service with a private gain,” Professor at Columbia Law School told DW Richard Briffia. “This includes regulatory decisions, but also the use of the prestige of the White House and the Presidency to advance the fortune of the Trump family.”

Trump Backer Justin Sun also bought an auction work for $ 6.2 million, then ate Itmage: Peter Parks / AFP How American regulators manage the crypto

The American federal regulators have adopted a clearly manual approach to surveillance of cryptography, largely due to an executive decree issued in January which dismantled many of the Biden era and replaced them with a framework designed to promote innovation and accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Washington has deleted confusing rules on how cryptographic companies should point out their finances, which has made it difficult for companies to show cryptographic assets on their balance sheets or work with banks. By making them go back, the administration facilitates the functioning and growth of cryptographic companies.

Before, the dry was very strict, especially under his former chief, Gary Gensler. He has launched numerous surveys and prosecution against cryptographic companies. These actions mainly stopped under Trump 2.0.

While the approach of Bidens concerned more prudence and control more, Trump was described by an initiate of industry as “cryptographic capitalism on steroids”. While the cryptography sector is now booming, the latest American policies raise serious questions about ethics, transparency and long -term stability.

White collar eswindlers: the scandal of the crypto and Iage trap,

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Purge of Étincel officials

The concerns about political loyalty within federal agencies have also intensified, criticisms pointing towards an increasing scheme of dismissals targeting career officials considered to be non -synchronized with the Agenda of Trump administrations.

They include the governor of the Federal Reserve Lisa Cook, the director of the CDC Susan Monarez, the regulator of the railways Robert Primus and, in particular, Erika Mcentarfer, the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The administration had no compression on the dismissal of people, including ordinary officials who simply do their work, if they are politically out of step with the administration,” said Briffault. “There is no larger signal than the dismissal of the head of the work statistics office. If they are ready to do so, they are ready to dismiss anyone.”

This climate of fear and reprisals has made regulators increasingly cautious to question Trumps' cryptographic companies, even when ethical concerns occur.

American legislators are now pushing the congress to bring higher surveillance and to strengthen control of the latest cryptography policies. They call for lighter rules on digital currencies, more transparency on the part of companies like WLF and limits to those responsible who hold crypto themselves. Critics warn the current configuration benefit initiates and puts daily users in danger.

“The most likely result is a huge increase in criminal proceedings, measures to apply regulation, as well as economic dislocation following this presidency,” said Delston.

Published by: Uwe Hessler

