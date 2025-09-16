



Prime minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday, American president Donald Trump thanked for his warm greetings on the eve of his 75th anniversary, using the opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to strengthen the Indian-American partnership in the midst of New Delhi's commercial negotiations with Washington. “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th anniversary. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the full and global partnership of new peaks. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict: PM Modi said on Tuesday, on the eve of its 75th anniversary,” PM Modi said in an article on X. – Narendramodi (@narendramod) Trump, in a parallel message on Truth Social, said: I just made a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT. Live events Development occurred while the two countries have resumed official talks on the Indian bilateral trade agreement after weeks late.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the discussions were positive and advanced, the two parties agreeing to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion from a mutually beneficial trade agreement. USTR delegation in New Delhi An American team led by Brendan Lynch, assistant representative of American trade and chief negotiator of the bilateral agreement, met with Indian officials in New Delhi on September 16. His counterpart, Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary of the Commercial Department, led the Indian part.

Recognize the sustainable importance of bilateral trade between India And the United States, the discussions have been positive and advanced covering various aspects of the Trade Agreement, said the Ministry of Commerce in its official declaration. Read also: India calls for commercial discussions with us “ positive '', says that the two parties intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of the agreement



A spokesperson for the embassy confirmed the meeting, noting that the deputy representative of US trade Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, special secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16 to discuss the next stages of bilateral trade negotiations. Prices and talks in a standstill The renewed engagement follows turbulence in August, when Trump imposed a print tax of 25% on Indian imports, effectively doubling the prices at 50%, as part of the Washingtons pressure campaign on Moscow on its invasion of Ukraine. India resisted American requests to open its farm and dairy markets, leading to the cancellation of a planned visit to delegation from the USTR in New Delhi from August 25 to 29. India exports to the United States fell sharply during this period, from $ 8.01 billion in July to $ 6.86 billion in August, according to official data. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information With return conferences on the right track, both parties are on the right track to obtain progress in the long -standing trade agreement.

