The applicant's citizen trial responds to the figure of the Jokowi diploma









Solo – The citizen trial of the legal applicant of the 7th presidential diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Muhammad Taufiq responded to the accusation of support for the question of this diploma. He confirmed that there was a figure behind the Jokowi diploma. “I agree. The Bekingan is justice, the Bekingan is the curiosity of the community, the Bekingan is God. detikjateng At the Solo District Court (PN), Tuesday (09/18/2025). For more information, the Jokowi diploma trial has so far been writing. In Solo, the question of the Jokowi diploma was for the first time in 2023, when the District Solo court judged the author of the book Jokowi Undercover, Bambang Tri Mulono. Scroll to continue with content At that time, Bambang Tri discussed the question of the Jokowi diploma on the YouTube channel Sugi Nur Rahardja (Gus Nur). The two were sentenced to 6 years in prison. In short, Gus Nur posted a call, then was granted until his sentence fell to 4 years. Gus Nur was finally free after obtaining Amosti on Saturday (2/8). While Bambang Tri is still in the process of arrest. The question of the Jokowi diploma was emerged when Muhammad Taufiq filed a trial before the Solo District Court, with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT in April 2025. The trial was declared dead because the Solo District Court did not have the power to judge the case. In April 2025, a number of masses of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team had visited Jokowi's house in Sumber, Banjarsari to show its original diploma. However, the request was firmly rejected by Jokowi. Jokowi then reported 4 people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning false diploma accusations. The last, two alumni of the UGM, Top Taufan and Bangun Sutotot have tabled a citizen trial, which began to be tried today at PN Solo with the case number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. “We are all the risk of prison. Outside Money alone comes alone, but still requires justice. It was therefore true what Mr. Jokowi said, 100% were right. Bekingan is a feeling of justice, a feeling of concern for the community, and my strongest Bekingan is Gusti Allah, “said Taufiq. Jokowi accuses that there is a figure behind the diploma issue According to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reopened the voice linked to the issue of the false diplomas that had been wrapped. Jokowi frankly suspected that there was a silhouette behind the accusation of a false diploma for him. This has been revealed by Jokowi because the question of the false diploma has been riding for years. “(Is there a link with the big person behind this diploma?) Yes, it is not only one day 2 days. Already, yes, 4 years ago, there were already. Yes, if the long breathing if no one is backing is not possible,” said Jokowi met at Solo on Friday (12/9). Despite this, Jokowi said he would continue to follow the existing legal process. Nor did he hesitate to serve all the proceedings. “Yes, but regardless of the existing legal process, yes. We are all used,” he said. (AMS / AMS)

