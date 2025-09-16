Politics
The Arab and Muslims leaders urge the review of Israel's ties after the attack on Qatar
The Arab and Muslims leaders of Doha called for an examination of links with Israel after emergency talks in Doha on September 15 after a deadly strike in recent weeks on the members of Hamas in the Qatari capital.
The Arab League and the organization of the joint Islamic cooperation session, which brought together nearly 60 countries, sought to take firm measures after
Israels attack Hamas officials hosted by Qatar
As they discussed a proposal for a ceasefire from Gaza.
A joint declaration of the summit urged all states to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing their actions against the Palestinian people, in particular by examining diplomatic and economic relations with it, and to initiate legal proceedings against it.
The colleagues Qatars Golfe Nations The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, were among those present who recognize Israel.
The leaders of the water, Bahrain and Morocco, who signed the
Abraham grants Israel
Five years ago during the day, did not attend the talks, sending main representatives instead.
The declaration also urged Member States to coordinate efforts to suspend membership in Israel to the United Nations.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Qatar on September 16, after committing
Unwavering support for the objective of Israel
to eradicate Hamas during a visit to the country.
The attack set the links between Washington and the main allies of the Gulf, which raises concerns concerning American security guarantees in a region housing major American assets, including a large military base in Qatar.
The State Department said that Mr. Rubio would reaffirm full support from the Americas to the Safety and Sovereignty of Qatars after the September 9 strike.
Qatar had called for a regional response coordinated after the Israeli attack, which amazed the generally peaceful and rich peninsula.
The summit aimed to express pressure on Israel, which faces assembly calls to end the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The host emir of the countries, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, accused Israel of having tried to scupper the cease-fire talks by shooting Hamas negotiators in Qatar, a key mediator.
Hamas says senior officials survived the September 9 air strike in Doha, who killed six people and sparked a wave of criticism.
The one who works with diligence and systematically to assassinate the party with whom he negotiates, intends to thwart the negotiations, said the emir at the top.
Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi sovereign, was one of the people present on September 15, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pexeshkian, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.
Tomorrow it could be the turn of any Arab or Islamic capital, said Pezeshkian, whose country has fought a
12 -day war with Israel
In June, at some point, attacking an American base in Qatar in retaliation for strikes on his nuclear installations.
The choice is clear. We have to unite.
President Abdelfattah al-Sissi of Egypt, the first Arab country to recognize Israel, warned his attack in Qatar puts obstacles in terms of possibilities of new peace agreements and even prohibits existing peace agreements with the countries of the region.
Israel and his main Washington funder tried to develop the Abraham agreements, signed during US President Donald wins over the first mandate, in particular from Saudi Arabia.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of having adopted a terrorist mentality, while the countries in turn slating it in Gaza.
The rich Gulf countries have also met on the sidelines of the summit, urging the United States to use its lever effect and its influence to curb in Israel, said the general secretary of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, said at a press conference. AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/arab-muslim-leaders-urge-review-of-israel-ties-after-qatar-attack
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump threatens to go after the reporter ', suggesting that critical coverage could be hated
- Charlie Kirk allegedly Tyler Robinson allegedly recognized in the note
- Why the winning formula of Andy Burnham may not work outside the North
- Indonesia tests the new H225M helicopter of Ptdi and Airbus
- DrauSk called Veldhockey Coach
- The global earthquake report on Wednesday, 17 September 2025
- Memphis residents welcome President Trumps Trumps to restore public security – the White House
- My good friend Narendra: From Netanyahu from Israel to Meloni of Italy, how the leaders of the world wished the PM Modi the 75th anniversary
- The Muslim world must unite, stay firm against Israeli aggression: Anwar
- American tennis star Taylor Townsend apologizes for comments about Chinese food
- Michigan's flu season is ahead. Things you need to know about vaccines
- President Trump receives a royal treatment for the state of the Windsor castle: experts