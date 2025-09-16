The Arab and Muslims leaders of Doha called for an examination of links with Israel after emergency talks in Doha on September 15 after a deadly strike in recent weeks on the members of Hamas in the Qatari capital.

The Arab League and the organization of the joint Islamic cooperation session, which brought together nearly 60 countries, sought to take firm measures after

Israels attack Hamas officials hosted by Qatar

As they discussed a proposal for a ceasefire from Gaza.

A joint declaration of the summit urged all states to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing their actions against the Palestinian people, in particular by examining diplomatic and economic relations with it, and to initiate legal proceedings against it.

The colleagues Qatars Golfe Nations The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, were among those present who recognize Israel.

The leaders of the water, Bahrain and Morocco, who signed the

Abraham grants Israel

Five years ago during the day, did not attend the talks, sending main representatives instead.

The declaration also urged Member States to coordinate efforts to suspend membership in Israel to the United Nations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Qatar on September 16, after committing

Unwavering support for the objective of Israel

to eradicate Hamas during a visit to the country.

The attack set the links between Washington and the main allies of the Gulf, which raises concerns concerning American security guarantees in a region housing major American assets, including a large military base in Qatar.

The State Department said that Mr. Rubio would reaffirm full support from the Americas to the Safety and Sovereignty of Qatars after the September 9 strike.

Qatar had called for a regional response coordinated after the Israeli attack, which amazed the generally peaceful and rich peninsula.

The summit aimed to express pressure on Israel, which faces assembly calls to end the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The host emir of the countries, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, accused Israel of having tried to scupper the cease-fire talks by shooting Hamas negotiators in Qatar, a key mediator.

Hamas says senior officials survived the September 9 air strike in Doha, who killed six people and sparked a wave of criticism.

The one who works with diligence and systematically to assassinate the party with whom he negotiates, intends to thwart the negotiations, said the emir at the top.

Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi sovereign, was one of the people present on September 15, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pexeshkian, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

Tomorrow it could be the turn of any Arab or Islamic capital, said Pezeshkian, whose country has fought a

12 -day war with Israel

In June, at some point, attacking an American base in Qatar in retaliation for strikes on his nuclear installations.

The choice is clear. We have to unite.

President Abdelfattah al-Sissi of Egypt, the first Arab country to recognize Israel, warned his attack in Qatar puts obstacles in terms of possibilities of new peace agreements and even prohibits existing peace agreements with the countries of the region.

Israel and his main Washington funder tried to develop the Abraham agreements, signed during US President Donald wins over the first mandate, in particular from Saudi Arabia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of having adopted a terrorist mentality, while the countries in turn slating it in Gaza.

The rich Gulf countries have also met on the sidelines of the summit, urging the United States to use its lever effect and its influence to curb in Israel, said the general secretary of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, said at a press conference. AFP