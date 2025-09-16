



Facebook tweet e-mail link

London –

When US President Donald Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for his second unprecedented state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, there will be a significant absent.

As Trump is greeted by King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the diplomat who had a large hand in a large part of the preparation work could have hovered in the background. But this official, the British ambassador to Washington, was dismissed last week for his links with the sexual offender JEFFREY EPSTEIN.

The dismissal of Peter Mandelson a polarizing figure to the left of British politics for years threatens to launch a shadow during the events of the weeks, which makes a delicate summit even more difficult for the besieged starmer. This had been presented as a chance for the Labor government in difficulty to deepen its links with the United States, the risks are now derailed by questions on the judgment of the Starmers in the appointment of Mandelson and prevails over the links with Epstein.

If that was not enough, royal hosts have their own history of Epstein. Prince Andrew, brother of Charles, withdrew from public life in 2020, after giving an interview to the BBC detailing his relationship with the disgrace financier, which led to legal action in the United States.

The Mandelson scandal came at a bad time, explains Olivia Osullivan, director of the United Kingdom program in the world of Chatham House Think Tank. He gives the media something very immediate, scandalous and linked to a big national political problem on which Trump can concentrate during the visit.

Mandelson was under assembly pressure after the American legislators published a 238 -page album of letters sent to Epstein, compiled for his 50th anniversary, in which the veteran politician of the Labor Party wrote a handwritten note, describing the financier as my best pal.

Trump would also have written a message to Epstein in the same 2003 birthday book. This sexually suggestive letter presents a figure drawn by the hand of a naked woman as well as what seems to be the signature of the signature imitating pubic hair. Since the Wall Street Journal reported the letter for the first time in July, Trump denied having written it, calling it a false thing. His allies said that after the release of the letter that the signature was not the Atmene.

But Mandelson did not deny the authenticity of his letter, compiled in the same book. Instead, he said last week that he had found his words very embarrassing to read and that he feared that more embarrassing exchanges would emerge.

He was right. Mandelson first pointed out that he had written his birthday message before the sentence of Epsteins 2008 for having asked for sexual relations of minor girls, but this defense quickly took place after Bloomberg published a series of emails that showed that Mandelson continued to support his boyfriend after being convicted.

I think the world of you and I feel desperate and furious at what happened, wrote Mandelson. He proposed to use his political contacts to help erase the name of Epsteins and gave him advice, suggesting that he is retaliating using Sun Tzus Art of War techniques.

Mandelson was dismissed the day after the release of these emails. The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that new information showed that the depth and extent of its relationship with Epstein was materially different from what was known when Starmer named it. If I knew what I know now, I had never named it, Starmer said on Monday.

For Starmer, the dismissal of mandelsons was the second political scandal in as many weeks. A few days earlier, her assistant Angela Rayner resigned after emerging that she had not paid enough property tax in a second house.

But the speed with which Mandelson was ejected on his links with Epstein will only emphasize how Trump tried to minimize his own relationship with the dishonest financier and discourage people from focusing on the issue. Mandelson had to dine with Trump, Starmer and King Charles III during the state visit; Now the ghost of his political career will be looming on the event. Officials of the White House refused to say if Trump would breed Mandelson layoffs or his reflections on a new possible ambassador during his meeting with Starmer.

Michael Martins, a former head of the United States Embassy in London, who participated in the planning of Trumps' first state visit in 2019, the two parties will try to go during the state visit. Neither will want to talk about it.

But the British media will make it difficult for them, if Starmer and Trump answer the questions of the press during the visit. The continuous controversy of a dog back to the administration in Washington, in particular on Capitol Hill. Epsteins Estate lawyers have recently provided more documents to the Chamber's supervisory committee for their investigation into the issue, and more witnesses should testify behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

Starmer wishes to keep attention to booming trade links between the two countries. Mandelson helped negotiate the US-UK Barebones trade agreement in May, which the two parties have since worked to withdraw.

Starmer also announced on Monday an American nuclear energy agreement, which will facilitate the construction of new power plants in the two countries. A new technological partnership is also unveiled during the visit.

It is not clear if these new offers are sufficient to distract from the imminent Epstein scandal. Starmer is still faced with ferocious questions concerning his decision to replace Karen Pierce, the well -respected British, the former ambassador, for Mandelson, who has now been forced to get out of three high -level positions on distinct scandals.

By ousting a career diplomat like Pierce for a freewriter like Mandelson, Downing Streets Logic was that they wanted someone who could manage the very personalized approach to the Trump administration, said Osullivan, from Chatham House.

They thought it was all about personal ties and (the ambassador) must be able to manage this judicial atmosphere. But in the end, it was his personal ties that have become too important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/16/uk/peter-mandelson-epstein-trump-uk-visit-intl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos