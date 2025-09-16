Keir Starmers's position has never been so fragile

Photo by Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool / Getty Images.

Yesterday there was a brief window when Keir Starmer was not the leader of the Pressure Party. The defection of the cerebral conservative deputy Danny Kruger, a former editor -in -chief of David Cameron, to reform, deepened the existential crisis of the Conservatives. But it didn't take long starmers problems for a long time to do it again.

The resignation of strategy director No. 10 Paul Ovenden on sexually explicit messages sent about Diane Abbott in 2017 might seem less worthy of interest than the departures of Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson. But that represents a much more direct blow for starmers in difficulty.

Osenden, a close ally of Morgan McSweeney, was one of the oldest and most respected colmers in Westminster for his net political instincts. It was Osenden who marked Rishi Sunaks Tax Attack on Labor A Lie (compensate for a performance of a defective television debate of Starmer) and who helped to light up more than 150 negative stories on the conservatives during the elections as head of the unit of attack and refutation of the works.

He kept the party in the earth during the difficult days of the opposition and his fingerprints were more victories of the last years than most, indicates a senior source of work. Another figure observes: it has been a fundamental element of the management of Keirs from the start, adding the group that criticism, like Sue Gray, disdain as boys' club: his only Morgan and Stuart [Ingham] left now.

Like McSweeney, Ovenden sought to put together work in a community policy that considered questions such as border control as fundamental for social democracy rather than antithetics. There were a handful of people in No. 10 who instinctively understood the political situation and what the government had to do, even if they could not make the government do it. Paul was one of them, notes a figure of blue work.

There is now a consensus through the spectrum on the left, right, in the center that what Starmer has missed is precisely a political project. Thatcher was brilliant, she always has her ideology on which to fall back, wrote Tony Benn in her newspaper after her last performance in the House of Commons as Prime Minister. The same goes, to a lesser extent, successors of thatchers. Tony Blair had a liberal globalization and a reform of the public service, Gordon Brown had the crusade against national and international poverty and David Cameron had austerity.

What is Starmer A? His decisive promise was that of the stability and the vows of competence now tarnished by a chain of cutlery and scandals. Things can be different if Starmer was always like a winner, but he looks anything but. Its net approval rating is now -54, worse than the nadors affected by Boris Johnson (-51) and Rishi Sunak (-52). The latest Yougov survey puts the workforce on only 20%, nine points behind the reform and only three points ahead of Kemi Badenochs Tories. Country First, a second party was the leitmotor of Starmers leaders, but the country turns against it. How have the work deputies, who have been informed several times to gain value above all, answer?

Subscribe to the new statesman today from only 8.99 per month

There may not be a clear successor as there were when the party ousted Blair, but a growing number in the government believes that Starmer could be forced to leave before Christmas. In the resulting competition, a minister predicted this morning: Angela and Shabana decide who wins. Does the former deputy chief seek to make a quick return or, more likely, to approve an alternative candidate and is the new secretary at home return Wes Street, the Blairite Prince through water, rather than standing?

Here is an overview of the calculations that the ancient faithful of Starmer make now. The Prime Minister has little time to prove that he does not need.

This piece appeared for the first time in the morning call newsletter; Receive it every morning as a subscription on nounhere

[See also: Your Partys existential spat over trans rights]