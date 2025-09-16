Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

When the federal judge of the Brazilian Supreme Court (court of the supremo, STF), judge Flvio Dino revoked the detention of the Turkish-Brazilian National Mustafa Gktepe on May 8, 2025, he did more than a free man. He pointed out, once again, that the highest jurisdiction of Brazil would not look into the campaign of Ankaras for the brand image of political opponents as terrorists and to pursue them by the blatant abuse of judicial mechanisms.

Gktepe, who has lived in Brazil for more than two decades and was a naturalized citizen, was falsely accused by Turkey of terrorism only because of its affiliation with the Glen movement, a global network of civil society inspired by the late Turkish Muslim scholar Fethullah Glen, who died in the United States last year.

He is the president of the Felo Dilotural Institute (Intercular Dialog Institute, then), taught at the University of So Paul (USP), at the Pontifcia Universidade Catlica de So Paula (PUC-SP) and at the University of Braslia (UNB).

Because the movement was fiercely critical of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in particular on questions such as omnipresent corruption and the complicity of the Ankaras to support the radical jihadist groups, it was falsely designated as the Fethullahist terrorist organization (FET) and subject to a crackdown not granted to Turkey.

This campaign has also been exported abroad, Turkey abusing international legal mechanisms to harass volunteers associated with the movement by filing extradition requests in dozens of foreign jurisdictions. GKTEPE has become one of the many targets of this vicious campaign of the Erdogan government, which governs Turkey with an iron handful in a system where neither the rule of law nor the guarantees of fair trial exist.

It was not the first time that Brazil was invited to act as an executioner in the hunt for political witches of turkey. Two previous cases those of Turkish businessmen Ali Sipahi in 2019 and Yakup Saar in 2022 followed the same scenario: accusations of fabricated terrorism, retroactive legal allegations and no credible evidence beyond Ankaras' claims. Each time, the STF refused, citing constitutional guarantees, the explicitly political nature of the accusations and the lack of judicial independence in Türkiye.

The decision of the Brazilian Supreme Court of the Turkish-Brazilian national Ali Sipahi:

In the Sipahi case, Judge Edson Fachin underlined the abuse of judicial mechanisms and explicitly qualified the accusations of policies, affirming the conduct of crimes under the National Security Act, the question under the constitutional prohibition of extradition for political crimes.

The decision was also based on the previous historical of Brazil, noting: there is a line of firm and eloquent jurisprudence in this court in the protection of people accused of political crimes. The Constitution leaves no doubt: extradition will not be granted when the offense is political.

In 2022, the STF was faced with similar questions in the case of the Saar, accused of financed terrorism. The decision has dismantled Ankaras' submission, declaring: the accusations are inseparable from political persecution. They do not have the required precision and specificity, and essentially reflect the political dispute between the Turkish state and its adversaries. The judges also addressed the collapse of judicial independence in Türkiye: it is a notorious fact that thousands of judges and prosecutors were rejected and that the opponents of the government were imprisoned. In such circumstances, it is justified that the extradite is effectively subject to an independent and impartial court.

The Court underlined the constitutional guarantee once again: article 5, Lii of the Constitution, prohibits the extradition of foreigners for political crimes or opinions. This prohibition applies to any force in this case.

By 2025, the same themes have resurfaced in the case of GKTEPE. Judge Dino initially authorized pre -trial detention, but canceled his decision after examining the call for defenses and the lawyer for the generals.

The Prosecutor General's office said: the individual has lived in Brazil for over twenty years, with family and community ties, including with people of public renown. Extradition would expose it to risks incompatible with the principles of regular procedure and human dignity.

Decisions also show the courts concerning the risk of exceptional courts in Türkiye. In the Sipahis case, Fachin wrote: it can be considered as a notorious fact political instability, the dismissals of judges and the imprisonment of government opponents in the requesting state. In such circumstances, it is justified that the extradite is in fact judged by an independent and impartial courtyard, in an institutional framework of normality.

The STF has even cited international references to support its conclusions. Fachin referred to the resolution of European parliaments 2019 condemning the pressure of ankaras on the judiciary as well as the decisions of the British Supreme Court refusing the requests for turkey: there are reasons founded to refuse extradition, whether due to the lack of double crime, the political nature of conduct, or the lack of guarantee of impartial judgment in the state of request.

What emerges from these decisions is a coherent legal account: extradition cannot be granted when the accusations are political, criminalized retroactively or prosecuted through a judicial power stripped of independence.

StFS reasoning resonates on a global scale. The British Supreme Court has also rejected the request for extradition of turkey for the businessman Akin Ipek, citing the lack of equitable trial guarantees. The Turkish authorities illegally seized dozens of IPEKS companies, including newspapers and television stations worth billions of dollars only because of its association with the Glen movement. His sick brother and mother were imprisoned in Türkiye, as he continues to face an out -of -suspend arrest warrant for accusations of political motivation.

Likewise, the courts in Germany, France, Sweden and many other European nations have rejected similar extradition requests, judging that Ankaras' accusations of terrorism against the Glen movement represent nothing more than the criminalization of dissent. The United States has also repeatedly rejected turkey requests and refused to extradite Fethullah Glen, citing insufficient evidence.

By founding their decisions in the constitution of the Brazils and the universal principles of human rights, the judges built a legal firewall against the transnational repression pursued tirelessly by the Erdogan government. The refusal of the Brazils to cooperate in the persecution of Ankaras of its criticisms has broader implications: it signals to the authoritarian regimes that the abuse of the word terrorism cannot be legitimized abroad. For Sipahi, Saar and Gktepe, it meant freedom. For the turkey justice system, this has meant the exhibition: the world now sees how it has moved from the rule of law.