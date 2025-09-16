Trump composes Modi for the birthday greeting, PM supports the peace efforts of Ukraine Firstpost





US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him his 75th anniversary. They also discussed the India-US relationship and Prime Minister Modi appreciated Trump’s mediation in the Ukrainian conflict.

President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for birthday greetings. “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday,” said Modi in an article on X. Trump and Modi also discussed the India-US relationship and the Russian war against Ukraine. Modi supported Trump's mediation in the conflict. “Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the full and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict,” said Moda in addition. The story continues below this announcement Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the complete and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025 The Modi-Trump call occurred a few hours after the commercial delegations of the two parties stood at talks in New Delhi. The American delegation was led by Brendan Lynch, the deputy representative of American trade for South and Central Asia. India and the United States have described talks as “positive”. 'I just made a wonderful call' For his part, Trump described the call with “my friend” Modi as “wonderful”. Trump also thanked Modi for his support at the end of the war in Ukraine. “I just made a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wanted him a very happy birthday! He did a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support to end the war between Russia and Ukraine!” said Trump on Truth Social. Trump-Modi's call took place at a time when Trump and his collaborators continued to slam India on prices and the purchase of Russian oil. In recent months, even if Trump and his officials have frequently launched into tirades against India, the Modi government has not bait and has not participated in a climbing spiral. India has continued to initiate the Trump administration to reach common ground if possible and mitigate prices by finalizing trade agreements with other countries and blocks, such as the European Union (EU) and the countries of South America. The story continues below this announcement Read also: while Trump's prices come into play, India refuses to take the bait with a cautious tread With 50% prices, including 25% “reciprocal rate” and 25 punitive rate for the purchase of Russian oil; A multitude of actions that undermine the Indian positions on cashmere, the India-Pakistan relationship, Sindoor Operation; And an increasing partnership with Pakistan, Trump has plunged the India-Us relationship with the lowest point of the years. Observers have said that he had endangered the bipartite progress of both parties to cultivate Indian-American ties since the end of the Cold War. However, there are signs that Trump tries to correct at least some of his actions. In recent days, he has initiated an apparent awareness of Modi and appreciated it several times when he continued to raise the issue of prices.

