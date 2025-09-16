Trump files $ 15 billion in trials against the New York Times on campaign





President Donald Trump put a federal defamation trial against the New York Times on Monday, four of his journalists and Penguin Random House on the cover of his 2024 campaign.

The prosecution, filed at the American district court for the central district of Florida, which covers the region where Trump resides outside the White House, accused the journal of having tried to ruin his reputation as a businessman, to sink his campaign and damage to judges and juries against him on the cover of his campaign.

Journalists and defendants are Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, Peter Baker and Michael S. Schmidt. Penguin Random House published a book by Craig et Buettner entitled “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump was wasted his father's fortune and created the illusion of success”.

The newspaper, according to the trial, “continued to spread a false and defamatory content on President Trump” and refused to recognize that he “obtained the greatest personal and political success in American history” with his victory in 2024.

The costume distinguishes an editorial Times approving the Democratic adversary, Kamala Harris.

“THE [Editorial] The board of directors said hypocritically and without evidence that President Trump “would challenge standards and dismantle the institutions that have made our country strong”, said the trial.

He also underlines three long articles of last year by journalists appointed in the file contesting the stories on the success of Trump as a businessman, examining past scandals and analyzing his character like the one who could advance the oval office towards the dictatorship.

“Today, Times is a full spokesperson for the Democratic Party,” said the file. “The editorial routine of the newspaper is now a defamation and defamation on a industrial scale against political opponents. As such, Times has become a supplier of leading and shameless lies against President Trump.”

Times said the prosecution was baseless.

“There is a lack of legitimate legal complaints and is rather an attempt to suffocate and discourage independent reports,” a spokesman said on Tuesday. “The New York Times will not be dissuaded by intimidation tactics. We will continue to continue the facts without fear or favor and defend the right of journalists to the first amendment to ask questions in the name of the American people.”

Penguin Random House and the journalists appointed to the pursuit did not immediately respond to requests for comments early Tuesday.

The trial includes letters that Trump lawyers sent Times and Penguin Random House in October, as well as responses from the two lawyers from the two media organizations. The letter to the Times asked him to stop and refrain from making “false and defamatory statements” about Trump and listed a litany of complaints concerning the coverage of times.

Lawyer of the press room David McCraw responded by defending the reports in articles mentioned by Trump lawyers.

“You should not say little about the rest of your letter, which is mainly a litany of personal complaints about the New York Times and its journalists, punctuated by lies and based on the deeply disturbing concept that any person who dares to report unfavorable facts on a presidential candidate is engaged in sabotage (as does, for example, the fact of the free exchange of information and Democracy) “At the costume on Monday.

Carolyn K. Foley, Penguin Random Houses Vice-President and Associate Advocate, responded to Trump's lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, “the fact that the authors of the book do not share your favorable vision of your customer's career, does not provide the basis of a defamation claim.”

Monday's file requires no less than $ 15 billion in compensatory damages for alleged defamation, as well as unpertified punitive interest.

Journalists Schmidt, Craig and Baker contributed to MSNBC and NBC News.

ABC and Paramount, the mother company of CBS, settled proceedings brought by Trump, and he launched a new one against the Wall Street Journal and its property in July.

