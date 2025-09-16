



88 Washington DC [US]September 17 (Ani): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said the United States finally had an agreement with the Chinese application Tiktok. Trump, while talking to journalists before his visit to the United Kingdom, said he will speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping. We have an agreement on Tiktok. IVE concluded an agreement with China. I will speak to President XI on Friday to confirm everything, he said. You might be interested in An agreement was concluded between the Trump administration and China to keep Tiktok operational in the United States, administration officials announced on Monday, concluding an effort of several years that started during Trumps' first mandate, CNN reported. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a framework agreement had been concluded and Trump will speak with Chinese chief Xi Jinping on Friday to finalize the agreement. The agreement and the conversation are a precursor of a Trump-Xe meeting that the two parties searched for months, US officials announced on Monday after the announcement of a framework plan. President Trump played a role in this regard, we had an appeal with him last night, we had specific advice from him, we shared it with our Chinese counterparts, Bessent in Madrid on Monday. Without its leadership and the lever effect it provides, we could not have included the agreement today, as quoted by CNN. Tiktok briefly became dark in the United States on January 18, the day before the entry into force of the Act on Applications Controlled by Foreign Opponers. But on January 19, one day before Trump took office for his second term, he said that he would sign an executive action at the start of his mandate which would guarantee that American companies would not be punished for welcoming Tiktok in their application stores or servers. The decree, signed on January 20, delayed 75 days the application of the law. Trump extended the deadline again in June. The deadline had recently been extended until September 17, but Trump had to move the deadline if an agreement had not gathered in time, CNN reported. (Ani) Source The article was published via a unionized flow. With the exception of the title, the content was published verbatim. The responsibility lies in the original editor.

