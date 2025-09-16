Politics
PM Modi, President Donald Trump Discuss the links, Ukraine on a birthday call
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and efforts to end the war in Ukraine during a telephone call on Tuesday, their first conversation in almost three months after the pricing policies of American leaders had an impact on the relationship.
The telephone call between the two leaders approached a meeting of the main commercial negotiators of India and the United States in New Delhi, the two parties describing discussions as positive.
Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th anniversary, said Modi on social networks.
Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the complete and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, he said without giving details.
Trump added on social networks little time later that he had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said, I wanted him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine!
The two leaders had spoken last for the last time on June 17 after they could not meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. This conversation was followed for weeks later by a slowdown in bilateral relations after Trump imposed prices of 50% on Indian products, including a 25% punitive tax on Russian energy purchases.
The United States also criticized what it said was an India role in the support of the Russian war machine in Ukraine thanks to its Russian oil purchases. India has supported dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to put an end to the fighting in Ukraine and Modi spoke about both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the need to end hostilities.
However, two recent positive exchanges between Modi and Trump on social networks had reported a thaw in the relationship. On Tuesday, a team of officials from the office of the US trade representative led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch had discussions with officials of the trade department led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal on bilateral commercial links and a bilateral commercial convention project.
Declarations of the Indian and American sides have described discussions as positive. The Indian press release said that the two countries have recognized the sustainable importance of bilateral trade and that talks of positive appearance and ultimately covered various aspects of the trade agreement.
It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to the press release.
A spokesperson for the United States Embassy said Lynch had a positive meeting with Agrawal to discuss the next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.
During an exchange of social media with Trump on September 10, Modi said that Indian and American teams strive to conclude discussions on a trade agreement that would unlock the potential of the bilateral partnership. Modi responded to Trumps's remarks that there would be no difficulty in commercial negotiations.
At the time, Modi described India and the United States as close relatives and natural partners and said: I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlocked unlimited potential of the India-US partnership.
The Tuesday telephone call contrasts with frequent criticism of India by Trump and other key members of his administration, in particular the Commercial Advisor of the White House, Peter Navarro, on the purchase of India of Russian energy and defense equipment.
Navarro said that India prices cost American jobs and that its Russian oil purchases are profits that finance Russian President Vladimir Poutins War Machine. Navarro also said that India should arrive at one point in commercial negotiations instead of going to bed with Russia and China, because it will not end well for India.
Official trade negotiations between India and the United States broke up in August and that reports suggested that the meeting between Lynch and Agrawal could open the way to the sixth cycle of negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement.
During their telephone conversation on June 17, which was launched at Trumps' request, Modi told Trump, in the context of the repeated statements of Trumps according to which he had negotiated a cease-fire between India and Pakistan in May, that a trade agreement had not found in any discussion between the Indian and American teams on hostilities with Pakistan.
Modi also told Trump that there had been no discussion on American mediation to put an end to hostilities, which had stopped at the request of the Pakistans after the understanding of the Indian and Pakistani military through existing channels. Modi has also clearly indicated that India had not accepted any mediation by a third party in the past or the present and would not do so in the future.
