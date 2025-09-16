Today is the first trial of the civic trial of Jokowi at the solo district court

The inaugural hearing of the trial concerning the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will be held today at the Solo District Court (PN). In this case, Jokowi was prosecuted with regard to the allegation against the law with the mechanism of citizen trial.

According to Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irphan, the first trial was scheduled for Tuesday (9/16) at 10:00 WIB.

“In accordance with the proxy given to us, the case was authorized to me and the team to represent the interests of Mr. Jokowi in his post of defendant,” said Irphan when he was contacted when he contacted detikjatengMonday (15/09/2025).

Irphan explained, during the inaugural hearing, the games were invited to assist. The agenda of the trial included ensuring that the parties were present or represented.

“If he is represented by himself, the panel of judges will ask for an explanation from the lawyer to show their legality at the same time prosecutor, trial of oath and identification,” he said.

“Well, if indeed the parties are all present, yes, in itself the panel of judges has given an explanation which, in substance, the case must first be resolved by the mediation process,” added Irphan.

Jokowi's response was continued again

Irphan added, the citizen trial became the third trial of Jokowi at the solo district court. He said Jokowi had responded with casualness on the trial.

“Mr. Jokowi is relaxed ajaJokowi is softened, “said Irphan when he asked journalists to Jokowi's response to cope with the third trial on Monday (15/09/2025).

Irphan said Jokowi was ready to deal with a deposited legal action.

“The important thing is that there is a trial, yes, we must continue to face in accordance with the provisions required in the procedural law, the fact is that aja Jokowi, “he said.

In the Information System on Case Research (SIPP) on the Solo District Court page, also mentioned that the trial will take place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The trial will start at 10:00 WIB in the SUBEKTI room.

Trial for Jokowi

Named previously, Jokowi was prosecuted with regard to the alleged law against the law by the organizers of the State. The applicant is the best Tafan Hakim and Bangun Sutotot. Both are called UGM ancients.

The lawyer's lawyer Muhammad Taufiq, said that the trial had been brought in the solo district court on August 22, 2025. The trial had also been registered in the solo district court with number 211 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT.

In the case, four names have become the defendant. The four people, namely the 7th president, Joko Widodo, the UGM rector rector, Dr. Ova Emilia, the vice-chancellor of the UGM, Professor Dr Wening Udasmoro, and the Indonesian national police.

“So, Mr. Jokowi, then the chief of the national police, the UGM and the Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor for academic affairs will allow this problem to take place since 2018 until later, he imprisoned two people named Nur Sugiarso or Gus Nur and Bambang sorting in 2023 were in prison,” he said during the intensification of the media on Thursday 11/9/2025).

Taufik said the citizen trial was different from other proceedings. When, before subjecting legal action, his party sent a notification to the defendants.

“The citizen trial is very different from ordinary proceedings. So this date accepts only the name of the notification that the procedure is the citizen trial before continuing, I sent a notification or a notification or a note to the persons who have been prosecuted,” he said.

He considered that state administrators should not allow the problem to lie down. In addition, the case concerning the false Jokowi diploma has not provided certainty.

“This should not allow such events to lie down. One is a waste, the second does not provide legal certainty, the third is an unfavorable example, the fourth instead of cleaning instead of imprisoning,” he explained.

“For these four things, I submitted the name of the citizen trial.

