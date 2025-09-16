Politics
Hit Russia & Co. with “serious” sanctions now
President Donald Trump knows that the Ukraine War is a horror program and the Tyran Bloody Vladimir Putin still exploited us always Returns the very severe sanctions of Russia and its business partners who would sufficiently squeeze Moscow's economy to force it at the table.
Russia in fact loses this war, Trump's special sending, General, Keith Kellogg, said on Monday, paying a crazy and unbearable price in the blood for each meter of land, his forces win: if he won, he was in kyiv. If he wins, Hed is west of the Dnipro river. »»
Kellog and the USAF general Dan Caine, the president of the joint staff chiefs, both report that they told Trump before the Sit de la Prez with Putin in Alaska.
Russia has experienced a million victims since November 2022, to gain less than 1% of the Ukrainian territory; He is now bleeding also badly to move forward a few meters on the front in Donbas and Donetsk.
Poutine pretended He wins, but continues to use desperate terrorist tactics and implacable missile dams targeting civilians behind the lines; Sending drones to Poland repeatedly to fear a much wider war.
However, our president has just said that it was up to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to “conclude an agreement” when Putin is not even talk Unless Kyiv is doing effectively first.
Trump spoke for months of very severe sanctions to negotiate Putin, but on Saturday he added a new condition: he is ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have accepted and started the same thing, and when all NATO nations cease to buy Russia oil.
I'm ready to go when you are, Trump added. Just say?
But Europe has Finished: he has Already Hunted Russian oil 90% since the start of the war, while even the United States still buy a few Supplies of Russia fertilizer, Palladium, uranium totaling $ 3 billion in 2024.
By quoting NATO, PREZ mainly targets Turkey, the third world importer of Russian oil, but he knows the Recep Tayyip Erdogan autocrat will not be able to buy anytime soon.
If it's Trump's excuse to hold back, his threats are hollow.
China has sent $ 160 billion to Russia last year for goods, including $ 63 billion for oil; If most of Europe will join the United States to sanction Beijing for this trade, it will cease and the economy of Putin And War Machine will stop.
It was nine weeks Since Trump swore these very serious sanctions if Moscow has not been leaned over within 10 days.
The summit of Alaska has not proven the breakthrough that Putin had led the Trump team to expect; Vlad will not meet Zelensky and only set up his bombing of Ukrainian civilians and launched his Polish drone.
Congress 85 senators is anxious to impose new sanctions on the nations which buy oil from Russia, but the Republicans want Trump first to give the green light. . . And now he passes the male to Erdogan?
Continue to find excuses not to do your threats well, and you spend your own credibility.
Tell in the Senate that it is time, Mr. President: Make Putin feel the pain you have promised.
