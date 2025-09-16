Trump calls Modi for birthday wishes, hours after positive trade discussions resume | What they said





In another moment of good man between the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from US President Donald Trump for his wishes on the birthday evening when he was 75 years old on September 17. PM Modi with President Trump. (File photo) In an article on X, Modi thanked Trump and referred to commercial talks that resumed a few hours earlier: like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the United States’s full and global partnership to new heights. He added: “We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Trump then did a similar article on Truth Social: just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! The United States has reprimanded India, but lately, it has focused on Europe to stop buying Russian oil to force it to stop the Ukrainian war. Oil and war were cited as a reason behind the massive prices of 50% American import imposed by Trump on Indian goods and services. How Trump-Modi Bonhomie attenuated pricing tension But Trump's personal equation and Modi recently managed to unravel the tension that was marked by pointed jibes by American officials while India remained firm but measured on the issue. Trump's advisor Peter Navarro, and the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, made uncomfortable comments on India, even targeting the PM directly, but thaw about a week ago. Trump and Modi exchanged a certain admiration for social media. And that put the discussions for a commercial agreement to which Modi referred in his thanks for the birthday wishes on the right track. The two parties met in Delhi on Tuesday and published brief statements saying that the talks were positive. Problems remain, at least on two counts. Which remains to be developed like India, the United States has discussions First, Trump has always pushed against anyone who buys oil from Vladimir Putin's regime. Although it has currently emphasized Europe, India remains among the first two buyers with China. American officials and analysts still consider Delhi-Moscow oil trade as a problem. Second, India has established a few red lines in trade negotiations since early March-April. These have to be seen with the fact of not allowing the free movement of American farm products and dairy products, as the Prime Minister amended has promised to protect the interests of farmers. US officials have mentioned the corn, for example, as something that India should buy as part of a fair agreement. And then there is the question of Pakistan and an offer for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump said nearly three dozen times that he had arrested a nuclear war using trade as a leverage after India launched the Sindoor strike operation on the terrorist bases supported by Pakistan in May after a cashmere attack. India has rejected these statements. Even the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tuesday apparently confirmed this. But Trump spoke again of seven wars, he stopped counting India-Pakistan, as part of a push for a Nobel, apparently, only a few hours before he transports birthday wishes to PM Modi.

