Trump announces a trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Times





You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is a defamation of $ 15 billion and a defamation trial against the New York Times, accusing the document of being a virtual “spokesperson” for the Democratic Party and of making an illegal “campaign contribution” in 2024 to the opponent Kamala Harris.

Trump announced the trial on Monday evening on Truth Social and said that he would be brought to Florida. This marks another legal action taken by the president against a major media organization after forcing regulations with ABC News and CBS News in the past year.

“Today, I have the great honor of obtaining a defamation and defamation trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Times, one of the newspapers the worst and most degenerate in the history of our country, becoming a” mouthpiece “for the radical Democratic Party.” Their approval of Kamala Harris was in fact placed on the first page of the New York Times incredible! “

Trump accused the Times of engaging in a decades campaign of “lying” about him, his business, his family and the Maga movement.

Trump targets CNN and the New York Times on the cover in Iran, but journalists upset the shoulders

President Donald Trump talks to the journalists of the White House. (SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images)

“I am proud to hold this” cloth “formerly respected responsible, as we do with false networks of news such as our successful dispute against George Slassadopoulos / ABC / Disney, and 60 minutes / CBS / Paramount, who knew that they were falsely maliciously unhappy with difficulty and the difficulty and the reduction of the difficulty and the way in which the quantities were, Abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal.

The New York Times published a declaration of the trial without merit and an intimidation tactic on Tuesday.

“This trial has no merit,” said a spokesperson. “There is a lack of legitimate legal demands and is rather an attempt to suffocate and discourage independent relationships. The New York Times will not be dissuaded by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favorites and defend the right of journalists of the first amendment to ask questions in the name of the American people.”

In the trial, Trump said that he should overcome “persistent electoral interference from the inherited media”, which was led by Times.

“In all of our country, the Americans of wide range of circles saw the truth about it and voted accordingly the same truth that the New York Times refused to recognize when it continued to broadcast a false and defamatory content about President Trump,” said prosecution.

CBS's parent company arouses massive indignation with the regulation of the pursuit of Trump

The New York Times Building in New York. (Jakub Porzycki / Nurphoto via Getty Images)

The prosecution was filed with the American district court of Floridas Middle District. The named defendants are the New York Times Company, journalists Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, Peter Baker and Michael S. Schmidt, and Penguin Random House, who published “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump has wasted his fortune Pathers and created the illusion of success”, written by Craig and Buettner.

The New York Times approved Harris in 2024, not a surprise insofar as its editorial committee suddenly leaned to the left and has not approved a republican for the White House since 1956. In its explanation, the Council began with the panoramic as dangerously unfit rather than congratulating Harris.

“It is difficult to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump. He turned out to be morally unfit for an office that asks his occupier to put the good of the nation above personal interest,” the board of directors wrote.

The 85 -page trial qualified “disturbed” approval and also said that “Lucky Loser” was a false and defamatory book. In 2023, a judge rejected a legal action that he brought against the New York Times in 2021 for his prior report on his finances and his contenders that he had engaged in suspicious tax maneuvers.

George Stephanopoulos and ABC apologize to Trump, are forced to pay $ 15 million to adjust the defamation costume

President Donald Trump calls a journalist at a press conference on crime in the national capital in the James S. Brady press conference room in the White House in Washington, DC on Monday August 1125. (Eric Lee / For Washington Post via Getty Images)))))))

The trial welcomed Trump's “decades of magnificent real estate achievements” and called him a television pioneer for his work on “The Apprentice”.

“Thank you only to President Trumps Sui Generis Charisma and a unique business sense,` `Apprentice '' generated hundreds of millions of dollars in income, and stayed on television for more than thirteen years, with almost 200 episodes. The apprentice represented the cultural magnitude of President Trumps Brilliance Brilliance, who captured the Zeitgeist.”

Fox News Digital contacted the White House to comment.

The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, whose liberal editorial committees had to approve Harris last year, ultimately did not offer recommendations after being rejected by their respective billionaire owners. The movements made the members of progressive staff and caused resignations and losses of subscribers.

Trump has already obtained eight -digit regulations on prosecution he has deposited against ABC News and CBS News in the past year.

The trial of President Donald Trump against the New York Times marks another massive legal action taken against a media. (Getty Images / Istock)

How Trump continued CBS and won: the 60 -minute regulation that rocked the media world, said

ABC agreed to pay $ 15 million last December as a charitable contribution to a future presidential museum or foundation to settle the defamation trial of Trump. The costume was provoked by George Stephanopoulos anchor, saying several times that Trump had been held responsible for rape rather than sexual abuse.

Trump also launched a trial in “electoral interference” against CBS during his “60 -minute” interview of Harris last year, saying that his publishing decisions were to deceive the public. Before a planned merger of $ 8 billion with Skydance Media, CBS's parent company, Paramount, settled the trial in July to a total that could reach more than $ 30 million.

The two colonies brought howls of indignation on the part of the liberals and supporters of freedom of expression who declared that the owners of the corporate media had capitulated frivolous prosecution, while the supporters of Trump declared that he finally brought liberal heel media.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

This is news. Please come back for updates

David Rutz is editor -in -chief of Fox News. Follow it on Twitter at @davidrutz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-announces-15-billion-lawsuit-against-the-new-york-times-defamation-libel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos