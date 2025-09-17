That knowing about the American agreement with China to maintain Tiktok in operation

Tiktok users in the United States could be suspended from the threat of closing after the Trump administration announced that it had reached a framework for China for the property of the popular social video platform.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a press conference after the last series of commercial negotiations between the world's two best economies concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to finalize the agreement. He said that the objective of the agreement would be to go to the American property.

He did not disclose the terms of the agreement, saying that it is between two private parties, but added that “the commercial conditions have been agreed.

What is the agreement?

Little is known about the actual agreement in progress, including what companies are involved and if the United States would have a participation in Tiktok. Li Chenggang, representative of international trade in Chinas, said the two parties had reached basic consensus to properly solve the problems related to Tiktok in a cooperative manner, reduce obstacles to investments and promote related economic and commercial cooperation, according to the official Chinas Xinhua news agency.

Oracle Corp. was launched as a probable buyer for the platform. The company's representatives did not immediately respond to a message for comments on Monday.

In Madrid, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the team was very focused on Tiktok and made sure that it was a just agreement for the Chinese, but also completely respects American national security problems.

Wang Jingtao, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Cyberespace Commission of Chinas, told journalists in Madrid that there was a consensus on the authorization to use intellectual property rights such as algorithm (Tiktoks) a main collision point in the agreement.

The parties have also agreed to entrust a partner to manage American user data and content security, he said.

Extensions continue

Although it does not have a clear legal basis to do so, Trump continued to extend the deadline for Tiktok in order to avoid a ban in the United States, this gives its administration more time to negotiate an agreement to put the social media platform under American property. The next deadline is September 17, and Trump has already pointed out that he would extend it if necessary.

It is not clear how many times Trump can continue to extend the ban while the government continues to try to negotiate an agreement for Tiktok, which belongs to Chinas Bytedance. Although there is no clear legal basis for extensions, so far, there has been no legal dispute against the administration. Trump has raised more than 15 million followers on Tiktok since he joined last year, and he credited the trend platform for helping him gain ground among young voters. He said in January that he had a warm place for Tiktok.

How do Americans see Tiktok?

For the moment, Tiktok continues to operate for its 170 million users in the giants of American technology Apple, Google and Oracle have been convinced to continue to offer and support the application, on the promise that the Ministry of Justice Trump would not use the law to request potentially steep fines against them.

The Americans are even more closely divided on what to do about Tiktok than they were two years ago.

A recent investigation by Pew Research Center revealed that around a third of Americans said they had supported a tiktok ban, against 50% in March 2023. About a third, said they would oppose a ban, and a similar percentage said they were not sure.

Among those who said they had supported the ban on the social media platform, around 8 out of 10, cited concerns about the security of user data as a major factor in their decision, according to the report.

Why do the United States want China to be deposited?

During his first mandate as president, Trump led the effort to prohibit Tiktok, saying that this represented a threat to American national security. But his melody changed when he returned to the White House a second time, signing a decree on the first day in power to maintain the application in progress.

During the Democratic Presidency of Joe Bidens, the Congress and the White House used national security reasons to approve an American prohibition of Tiktok unless his Chinese parent company sells his controlling participation.

US officials were concerned about the roots and ownership of the bytedances, highlighting the laws in China which oblige Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern has become the owner algorithm which fills what users see on the application.