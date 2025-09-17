Modi and Leadership – Hindu

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be 75 years old on September 17, the question that deserves to be asked does not concern his electoral longevity or his political profession. The question should rather be what explains his resonance with India people, through the divisions of geography, languages, class and generation? Why does his leadership feel greater than the immediate unsubscription of daily policy? The answer, I believe, lies in timeless qualities. These are the very features by which history remembers its great.

History remembers those who build nations, not those who simply govern. Take for example Abraham Lincoln. Its greatness lies not only in the preservation of the union, but in its moral clarity against slavery, even when it risked tearing America. The Modis nation construction project is thrown into a similar mold: decisions that may seem disruptive in the short term, but are designed for the long arch of the India climb. Whether it is to repeal article 370, to make the citizenship law (amendment) or to restructure taxation through the tax on goods and services, its objective has always been the construction of the nation in the long term.

Managers who change countries often do it while ignoring personal risk. Franklin D. Roosevelt, confronted with the Great Depression, challenged the Orthodoxy of the New Deal. Mr. Modi, too, challenged the electoral compulsions challenged for larger national purposes, perhaps very well during the demonetization in November 2016. Each electoral instinct advised to make an upheaval as important barely three months before the crucial election of the Assembly of Uttar Pradesh 2017. The possibility that things are wrong were the most serious in a poor state like the Uttar Pradesh. However, Mr. Modi took the risk. He underlined a dash of eternal leadership: the will to set up personal represents what is believed to be the broader national good.

Larger vision

Each large leader also has a greater vision than them. Chandragupta Maurya imagined a subcontinal empire; Shivaji sowed the seeds of Hindavi Swaraj. The articulation of M. Modis of a new India resonates in this line. The contours of his vision are clear: an India that is self -confident, technologically modern, rooted in civilizational depth and does not want to be satisfied with a subordinate place in global affairs. Such visions galvanize societies not only by politics, but by modifying the imagination of the people of what is possible.

Leadership also consists in reshaping the character. Sport offers a powerful analogy. The Indian Cricket team of the 2000s has lost its hesitation and embraced self -confidence and a victorious attitude; The result was not only global titles on the ground, but a change in the dynamics of the world of cricket itself. The leadership of Mr. Modis pushed India in the same way. A nation formerly too ready to accept the second best now requires parity on the world scene. This change is visible in economic diplomacy, in climate negotiations, in the way India reacts to geostrategic questions. Managers who can modify the very temperament of their people, that is to say that the nations really make changes of the time.

Another sustainable quality is the ability to merge ideals with achievable solutions, the brand of Benjamin Franklin, remembers not only as a founding father of the United States but also as a practical innovator. The governance of Mr. Modis has this stamp: an incessant accent on large -scale innovation. From bank accounts of Jan Dhan and the well-being linked to Aadhaar to digital payments supplied by the UPI, its instinct is to fold the technology to solve daily problems. It is not abstract idealism; It is an applied wisdom that continues in institutional memory.

The moral authority also defines leadership. Mr. Modis Personal Austerity No family, political patronage or personal indulgence has not become a much more consecutive source of moral weight than politically timely alliances. In a political culture marked by a dynastic privilege and a personal enlargement, this quality resonates deeply with ordinary Indians. We remember the leaders not only by their words but also by the example they have given.

In the end, the most revealing measure of leadership is the relationship with power itself. On January 22, 2024, after the visuals of the consecration of the Mandir Ram in Ayodhya, I first described Mr. Modi on social networks as a title of Rajrishi, which was used for the King of Mithilas Sage, Janak. Since then, the priest of the English nickname King has also been widely used for him. The meaning does not reside in the title but in what it transmits. History shows that Lincoln leaders in the corridors of the congress, for example, while obtaining the adopted anti-slavery bill sometimes used net tactics to gain power. Mr. Modi has also used pissed off practices to achieve or keep power. What matters, however, is how this power is then exercised. Mr. Modi has never deployed political power, once reached, for personal enrichment. Its use of power has been singularly national. This is why opposition attacks do not stick and people do not judge him for the means he deploys. For people, know that what matters at the end, what will be important in history is how Modi used this power. The nickname of the king is therefore easily seated. It signals the rare capacity to treat power as an instrument of service or seva, not possession.

At 75, Mr. Modis Traits of Leadership The Nation-Builders Foresight, The Reformers Courage, The Visionarys Imagination, The Teachers Ability to change the collective nature, the practice of innovators, the ascetic moral authority will last in the big book of history. Mr. Modi has entered this support. And it is from there, in the end, that posterity will judge him.

(Akhilesh Mishrav is CEO, Bluekraft Digital Foundation; the views expressed are personal)