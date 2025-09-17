



Need to know that one of the most famous Warera Civil Warera portraits of a slave would be withdrawn from national parks and museums under the Trump administration, a photo of 1863 taken from the man slave escaped Gordon entitled The Scaled Back, which shows serious whip scars, is at the center of the debate. However, in a statement to people, the White House described the deletion of the portrait as false news and said that the exposure was being examined of the images which would have been revised by the Trump administration include panels referring to racial discrimination and whites hostility, according to the Washington Post

President Donald Trump would have made sure that his administration removes photography related to slavery of national parks in the United States.

In an article published by the Washington Post on Monday, September 15, the point of sale reported that four anonymous sources familiar with the case said that the withdrawal orders were linked to 79 -year -old children on March 27, described “restoring the truth and reason to American history”, which leads the Interior Department to eliminate the information that reflects a corrosive ideology that moves to historic Americans.

One of the portraits would be the back, a photo taken in 1863 which showed the decline of the slave man escaped Gordon.

This is false news. No decision was made on this exhibition, she is under examination to ensure compliance with the decree, said the White House spokesman Davis Ingle, people told people.

President Donald Trump left the White House on May 22, 2025.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty

According to the Met Museum, the marks on the back of Gordons are serious whip scars which he received and is perhaps the most famous of all the portraits of Warera Civilians known to slaves.

The interpretative materials that emphasize disproportionately the negative aspects of the history of the United States or historic personalities, without recognizing a broader context or national progress, can involuntarily distort understanding rather than enriching it, said the spokesperson for the National Park Service, Rachel Pawlitz, in a press release.

The point of sale has added that the officials of the National Park Service largely use the order of the Trumps to apply them to information on racism, sexism, slavery, homosexual rights or the persecution of indigenous peoples.

This represents a huge increase in federal power and control over the things we learn, said Jonathan Zimmerman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who studies the history of education, told post. Brought you by the team who says that education should be state and local.

The images which would have been revised by the Trump administration include panels referring to racial discrimination and the hostility of the Whites, said the post, citing a familiar source with the question, as well as documents examined by the point of sale.

Last month, Trump criticized the museums of the Smithsonian, calling them out of control and too awake to share images of slavery.

“Washington's museums, but everywhere in the country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of” Woke “,” he wrote in a social post of truth on August 19. “The Smithsonian is out of control, where everything that is discussed is how horrible our country is, how bad the slavery and how much the oppressed have nothing to do with success, nothing brightness, nothing of the future.”

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

“We are not going to allow it to happen, and I asked my lawyers to go through museums and start exactly the same process that was done with colleges and universities where enormous progress has been made,” continued Trump.

He concluded by declaring that America cannot be awake, because the awakening is broke. “”

The order of March 27, the vice-president, the vice-president JD Vance, in his capacity as a member of the Board of Regents of Smithsonian Institutions, eliminates “the ideology divisor and centered on the race” of the museums of the Smithsonian, of the research centers and the national zoo.

