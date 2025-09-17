Politics
Everyone should be worried: life in the Kinas Guam Killer missiles | Guam
LMost people living in Guam, Jacqueline Guzman, are used to hearing about the threat of China. The American territory of around 170,000 people is in the Pacific Ocean and despite increasing geopolitical tensions in the region, the cost of living rather than military aggression is in mind for many residents.
Guzman says she is worried about paying bills and trusts the US government to protect her.
But this certainty has shifted slightly this month when the threat catapulted the headlines, while Beijing used a military parade commemorating Japan defeat in the Second World War to unveil a range of new military materials, including a weapon nicknamed Guam Killer by the Chinese media.
In addition, the image of the president of Chinas Xi Jinping surrounded by the leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran and more reported a new and unexpected danger.
From what I have read, almost everyone in this region should be concerned, says Frank Whitman, 71, who lives in Barrigada, right next to the headquarters of Gué National Guard, a component of the American army.
But there is nothing really not much.
Located about 3,000 km east of China, Guam is a strategic center for the United States in the Pacific and hosts a large military contingent. Experts say that if China was to annex Taiwan because its chief XI a promised Guam would likely become a front line in the conflict that could follow.
For this reason, exhibitions of growing military prowess of Chinas this month included intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of nuclear, anti-drone lasers and wolves of four-legged robots are looming in the territory.
Guam is a key strategic location for the United States in the Western Pacific, explains Michelle Tucker, head of public affairs for the joint-joint-micrsia processing force, a newly established command according to military operations abroad in the Western Pacific.
She says that the region is among the most consecutive for the United States and that soldiers are ready to defend our American homeland here in Guam.
In this spirit, the United States is developing an improved air and anti-missile defense, which would offer 360-degree protection around Guam. According to the decision file recently published by the Ministry of Defense, the $ 1.5 billion project is expected to be completed in 10 years.
Guam is expected to be aware of the threat, even if it is not so worried, explains Col Grant Newsham, an American retired marine officer, noting that the Chinese army has exceeded the United States in certain regions.
If the Chinese choose their schedules and locations, they could really harm American forces, explains Newsham, a principal researcher at the Center for Security Policy and the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, and author of the book 2023 when China Attacks: A Warning To America.
Nevertheless, Newsham thinks that the American army remains powerful and more than a match for the new military technology in Chinas.
In addition to missiles and underwater drones, XI standing with North Korean and Russian leaders during the military parade aroused new concerns among some in Guam.
Gina T Reilly, communications specialist for a military entrepreneur, says that she was not worried about China before the joint public appearance of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping. This, she says, reports closer political ties and mutual support between countries.
This can change regional and global diplomacy and make coordinated actions more likely. It is alarming because it can be a military and security allegiance, says Reilly.
Local officials, however, continue to insist that Guam's defense is of capital importance to the US military.
Guam senator, Jesse Lujan, president of the Federal Legislatures Committee, said the local government receives intelligence briefs from American military officials and that the protection of the island is taken with the greatest seriousness.
Our role is to remain calm, informed and united, confident that the appropriate channels are in place to ensure our safety.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/17/guam-reacts-to-china-displaying-new-killer-missile-everyone-should-be-worried
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Football opportunities, picks, predictions for week 4, 2025: Model loves North Carolina, USC in the best bets
- Trump threatens to go after the reporter ', suggesting that critical coverage could be hated
- Charlie Kirk allegedly Tyler Robinson allegedly recognized in the note
- Why the winning formula of Andy Burnham may not work outside the North
- Indonesia tests the new H225M helicopter of Ptdi and Airbus
- DrauSk called Veldhockey Coach
- The global earthquake report on Wednesday, 17 September 2025
- Memphis residents welcome President Trumps Trumps to restore public security – the White House
- My good friend Narendra: From Netanyahu from Israel to Meloni of Italy, how the leaders of the world wished the PM Modi the 75th anniversary
- The Muslim world must unite, stay firm against Israeli aggression: Anwar
- American tennis star Taylor Townsend apologizes for comments about Chinese food
- Michigan's flu season is ahead. Things you need to know about vaccines