LMost people living in Guam, Jacqueline Guzman, are used to hearing about the threat of China. The American territory of around 170,000 people is in the Pacific Ocean and despite increasing geopolitical tensions in the region, the cost of living rather than military aggression is in mind for many residents.

Guzman says she is worried about paying bills and trusts the US government to protect her.

But this certainty has shifted slightly this month when the threat catapulted the headlines, while Beijing used a military parade commemorating Japan defeat in the Second World War to unveil a range of new military materials, including a weapon nicknamed Guam Killer by the Chinese media.

In addition, the image of the president of Chinas Xi Jinping surrounded by the leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran and more reported a new and unexpected danger.

From what I have read, almost everyone in this region should be concerned, says Frank Whitman, 71, who lives in Barrigada, right next to the headquarters of Gué National Guard, a component of the American army.

But there is nothing really not much.

A military parade in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. Photography: Xinhua / Shutterstock

Located about 3,000 km east of China, Guam is a strategic center for the United States in the Pacific and hosts a large military contingent. Experts say that if China was to annex Taiwan because its chief XI a promised Guam would likely become a front line in the conflict that could follow.

For this reason, exhibitions of growing military prowess of Chinas this month included intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of nuclear, anti-drone lasers and wolves of four-legged robots are looming in the territory.

Guam is a key strategic location for the United States in the Western Pacific, explains Michelle Tucker, head of public affairs for the joint-joint-micrsia processing force, a newly established command according to military operations abroad in the Western Pacific.

She says that the region is among the most consecutive for the United States and that soldiers are ready to defend our American homeland here in Guam.

In this spirit, the United States is developing an improved air and anti-missile defense, which would offer 360-degree protection around Guam. According to the decision file recently published by the Ministry of Defense, the $ 1.5 billion project is expected to be completed in 10 years.

Guam is expected to be aware of the threat, even if it is not so worried, explains Col Grant Newsham, an American retired marine officer, noting that the Chinese army has exceeded the United States in certain regions.

If the Chinese choose their schedules and locations, they could really harm American forces, explains Newsham, a principal researcher at the Center for Security Policy and the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, and author of the book 2023 when China Attacks: A Warning To America.

Nevertheless, Newsham thinks that the American army remains powerful and more than a match for the new military technology in Chinas.

In addition to missiles and underwater drones, XI standing with North Korean and Russian leaders during the military parade aroused new concerns among some in Guam.

Gina T Reilly, communications specialist for a military entrepreneur, says that she was not worried about China before the joint public appearance of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping. This, she says, reports closer political ties and mutual support between countries.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un in Beijing earlier this month. Photography: KCNA via KNS / AP

This can change regional and global diplomacy and make coordinated actions more likely. It is alarming because it can be a military and security allegiance, says Reilly.

Local officials, however, continue to insist that Guam's defense is of capital importance to the US military.

Guam senator, Jesse Lujan, president of the Federal Legislatures Committee, said the local government receives intelligence briefs from American military officials and that the protection of the island is taken with the greatest seriousness.

Our role is to remain calm, informed and united, confident that the appropriate channels are in place to ensure our safety.