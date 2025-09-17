The Jokowi diploma was again prosecuted in the solo district court through the citizen trial mechanism





The Solo City district court held the first session of the court trial of citizens (CLS) linked to the former presidential diploma, Joko Widodo, Tuesday September 16, 2025. Jokowi who, in this case, as defendant 1 was not present and was represented by his lawyer, Yb Irpan.

Surveillance of the tempo, the hearing scheduled for 10:00 WIB had time to resign and was held until 11:00 am WIB due to the legal adviser of Gadjah Mada (UGM) university as a defendant 2 and the defendant 1 had just arrived at the District Court of Solo City at that time.

However, the panel of judges chaired by Putu Gde Hariadi then postponed the hearing because the Indonesian national police (Polri) who, in the case as defendant 4, did not attend, there was no lawyer representing the national police either.

The panel of judges also planned the next week session, Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The registrar will again call the defendant 4, Polri.

“Today's session was postponed a week later with a program to order the replacement clerk a reminder by the post registered with the defendant 4, the Indonesian national police,” said Putu during the session today.

In this case, the applicant was two former UGM yogyakarta namely Tafan Hakim and Bangun Sutotot. Besides Jokowi, there are three other defendants, namely the Rector UGM, Ova Emilia; The vice-chancellor of the UGM, the Udasmoro and Polri laundromat.

On the other hand, during the trial, the applicant represented by his legal advisor, Muhammad Taufiq, said that he would send a letter to the president of the solo district court to replace the jury which processed the trial.

Taufiq explained the reason for the request for the change of judges because those who managed the trial this time were the same as the panel of judges who dealt with the lawsuit (PMH) linked to the previous Jokowi diploma.

In the verdict of the case number 99 / PDT.G / 2024 / PN.SKT, the panel of judges who were also chaired by Putu GDE Hariadi decided to reject the Jokowi diploma complaint filed by Muhammad TAUFIQ.

“We consider that this potentially gives birth to a similar decision and hurt the principle of justice. The judge must therefore be replaced,” said Taufiq.

Taufuq said that in each legal process there are always pro-justicia sorrows, for justice based on the Almighty God. This is regulated in law n ° 48/2009 concerning the principles of the judiciary.

“I do not see that if this case is still judged by the same judge, today (Tuesday), we sent an official letter to the president of the court to request the replacement of the jury,” he said.

Taufiq also declared that his party presented evidence and showed a diploma. The CLS trial is different from the ordinary PMH trial.

“We do not have to prove the original diploma or the fake of the Jokowi diploma, enough to show that this country is not right,” he said.

Jokowi's lawyer Yb Irpan said his party had taken Jokowi's power. He added that his team was still exploring the substance of the case pursuit with the PN-SKT 28082025gir number. Responding to the question of the change of judges proposed by the applicant, according to him, it was the internal authority of the District Court of Solo City.

“At least we already have what thoughts will be made, but too early if we now open up to this CLS costume,” he said.

