



In this photo illustration, the Tiktok logo is displayed on a smartphone screen on April 5, 2025 in Shanghai, China.

VCG | Visual China Group | Getty images

Trump president extended the deadline for Bytedance on Tuesday to sell US Tiktok, which will belong to an investor consortium that includes Oracle and Silver Lake, David Faber de CNBC reported.

This is the fourth time that Trump has expanded the deadline. The extension, as described in a decree, prevents the Ministry of Justice from enforcing a national security law which would effectively prohibit Tiktok in the United States until December 16.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Monday that a “framework agreement” had been concluded with Tiktok. Under the National Security Act, which would have entered into force on Wednesday, App Store operators like Apple and Google and Internet service providers would be penalized to provide services to US Tiktok operations if an agreement was not concluded.

As part of the framework agreement, around 80% of Tiktok American activities will belong to an investor consortium which includes Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. As part of the arrangement, existing American users should move on to a new application, according to the report.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss the terms of the agreement linked to Tiktok on Friday that the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, revealed on Monday.

The agreement, which is expected to conclude over the next 30 to 45 days, includes new investors, existing Bytedance investors and will lead to Oracle to maintain its cloud computing agreement with Tiktok, David Faber de CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Bessent said on Tuesday at the CNBC Squawk box that Trump was willing to let Tiktok “watch”, which prompted China to accept an agreement. The secretary of the Treasury said that the trade conditions of the agreement had already been finalized “in essence” since March or April, but China suspended the agreement after the difficult rates and the trade policies of Trump.

“We were able to conclude a series of agreements, mainly for things that we will not do in the future that have no effect on our national security,” said Bessent on Tuesday.

A senior White House official said in a statement that “any detail of the Tiktok frame is pure speculation unless they are announced by this administration”.

Tiktok did not respond to a comment request.

Watch: Trump's will to let Tiktok motivate China to conclude from the agreement.

