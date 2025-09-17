



The president of the Turkish parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, said on Tuesday a quota visiting more than 150 Mukhtars Cypriot Turkish who There is no other way to find a solution to the Cyprus problem other than via a two -state solution. The 242 Mukhtars Cypriot Turkish had been invited to Turkey to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although between 80 and 100 of them chose not to travel. They would have rejected the invitation because the date of the meeting is too close to the election of Turkish Cypriot leadership, which should take place next month. Kurtulmus welcomed the Mukhtars in the Turkeys parliament in Ankara and told them about his worship for the north of Cyprus. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, born and raised before our eyes, is one of us, a soul that belongs to us, a country that belongs to us, he said, before telling the Mukhtars that They represent the national identity of the Turkish Cypriot people. Since the establishment of the Turkish Cypriot State, the TRNC, it has been demonstrated on every occasion that Turkish Cypriots have been those who wish peace and coexistence in Cyprus. We have always talked about a two-state solution, the existence of two common peoples and the existence of two independent identities, he said. Speaking on the 2004 Annan plan referendum, he said that he had been accepted by Turkish Cypriots but that Greek Cypriots, due to the arrogance they have acquired from their supporters, destroyed it. As such, he said today it is clear on all international platforms that there is no other solution to Cyprus than a two-state solution. There is no other way. The next phase for the TRNC is to gain greater international recognition, he said, before adding, I believe with all my heart that in the coming period, international recognition of the TRNC will increase enormously and Cyprus will just take its legitimate place among the family of nations. We want peace on the island, we want to live together on the island, we want Greek Cypriots to live in peace, and we want the island to be quiet, but even if we want, we will never give up our national identity. Erdogan regularly takes meetings with mukhtars from all TurkeySaying in such a meeting in 2022 that since her elected president of the country for the first time, he had met more than 38,000 Mukhtars.

