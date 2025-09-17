The 75th anniversary of the PM Modi: How BJP plans to celebrate 10 things aligned across the country | India News





New Delhi: the governments of the States led by the Bharatiya Janata party should celebrate the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a burst of programs and events across the country.The Prime Minister himself is expected to visit Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, where he should make a series of announcements, including the launch of the Swasth Nari campaign, Sashakt Parivar, the distribution of sickle cell cards and the promotion of Swadeshi products.The deputy government has appointed high leaders Tulsi Silavat and Kalash Vijayvargiya as ministers waiting for the PM visit. Italian chef Valentino Rahim wishes PM Modi with tricolor pizza 10 things aligned: A award -winning national film Chalo Jeete Hain, inspired by a childhood incident in the life of the PM Modi, will be screened through schools of schools and several cinemas for the “silent heroes” of society across the country.

In addition to the screening of the film, the celebrations will include a two -week “Sewa Pakhwada” with blood donation camps, cleanliness readers, exhibitions on the achievements of the PM Modi and various public discussions.

Delhi's chief minister, the Delhi government led by Rekha Gupta, is ready to launch various development projects and well-being initiatives.

The BJP government in Delhi will launch 75 development projects and well-being initiatives for 15 days of “Sewa Pakhwada”, from September 19 to October 2, marking the 75th anniversary of PM Modi this year.

PM Modi will transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana directly to the bank accounts of eligible women across the country with one click.

PM Modi will launch the Sakhi Suman chatbot to raise awareness of maternal and child health. The chatbot will provide timely and precise information to pregnant women in rural and remote regions, guaranteeing access to essential health services.

The Minister of the Union, Amit Shah, will launch 15 development initiatives, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandirs, 150 dialysis centers, 75 drones for the police and the installation of the foundation stone of two energy factories for energy, among others, during an event which will be held at the Thyagraj stadium.

The Delhi fire service will deploy 24 quick response vehicles (QRV), which will be deployed in places vulnerable to traffic congestion and fire incidents.

The 15 -day “Sewa Pakhwada”, marking the 75th anniversary of the PM Modi, will see a multitude of medical and social protection activities in the national capital.

The BJP Bihar unit reported the Chalo Jeete Hain Rath campaign in Patna to raise awareness of the achievements of the NDA government. A total of 243 specially decorated raths were launched, each representing an assembly of an assembly.

