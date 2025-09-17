Why did Trump put a legal action of $ 15 billion against the New York Times? | Donald Trump





Donald Trump filed a defamation complaint against the New York Times, the publisher of Books Penguin and several times journalists before a district court in Florida on Monday evening, accusing them of specifically designed to try to harm President Trump, personal and political reputation.

Trump requests $ 15 billion, the more punitive damages, legal costs and other repairs. Here is a brief overview of what's in the file.

What does Trump claims to be defamatory in the costume?

The costume focuses on the publication of a set of press articles in the New York Times describing his work on the television program The Apprentice and Stories derived from the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump has diléyétique the fortune of his fathers and created the illusion of success by Times journalists Susanne Craig and Russtner.

Trumps follows that the passages in Times reporting describing the producer of the apprentice Mark Burnetts Discovery of Trump as a potential host for the show are in fact incorrect because Trump was famous long before the start of the show.

The report in the book describes Trumps inheritance of several million dollars of his father Fred C Trump as a product of fraudulent tax evasion diets, and that Trumps Father had twisted the rules of the federal programs used to support veterans of the return of the Second World War to build his fortune.

The costume disagrees with the reports that represented Trumps' offices to Trump Tower, during the initial visit to Burnetts, like a stench with an up -to -date setting and that Burnett had to reinvent Trump for television.

The trial also claims that the Times reporting of the comments of John Kelly, prevails over the former chief of staff, constituted an act of malicious malicious report. In these stories, the Times reported that Kelly said Trump had made admiration statements on Hitler.

The other complaints that Trump claims to be false and defamatory in the pursuit include moments of report on the conduct of Trump in school, the value of his real estate transactions and that he had been the subject of a investigation for links with the mafia and money laundering.

What is the legal standard of defamation and defamation in Florida?

In Florida, a public figure pursuing a media entity must prove more than the falsehood of a declaration and that it is harmful, but must also show that the publisher acted with real wickedness.

To do this, an applicant must show that the author has published something knowing that he was false or acted with reckless contempt for the truth or the falsity of the declarations. This standard was established by the Times V Sullivan affair at the United States Supreme Court in 1964, a historic precedent which is a foundation of American journalism. Historically, it took extraordinary evidence showing that a defendant really knew that the information was false or entertained serious doubts about the truth before succeeding.

How does Trump intend to overcome this obstacle?

Insofar as the trial, filled with assertions of the magnificence of Trumps property agreements and Trump's sui generis charisma itself, is more than a political tool, it argues that the time set aside the journalistic objectivity standards in its reports on Trump.

Trumps follows argues that the moment of the parts was intended to dissuade voters from choosing it and that it was malicious and an act of interference from the elections.

The costume cites an opinion play by Jim Rutenberg in August 2016, Trump tests objectivity standards in journalism, in which Rutenberg supports: if you consider a Trump presidency as something that is potentially dangerous, then your report will reflect this. You would get closer that you have never been to the opposition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/16/trump-new-york-times-lawsuit

